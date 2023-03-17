Brian Kennedy’s forward move puts a new spring in Tyrone’s step

A new-found element of versatility could yet prove to be the trump card that will see Tyrone survive in Division One of the Allianz Football League.

In their most recent outing in the competition, the Red Hands overcame Kerry by 1-15 to 2-9 and will now travel to face Monaghan at Clones on Sunday hoping to take another step towards survival in the top tier.

And while victory over the Kingdom yielded two valuable points, it also offered an insight into a shrewd management tactic that helped to pull the game out of the fire.

When midfield strongman Brian Kennedy was despatched into the full-forward role, he lost no time in ensuring that at least two defenders were forced to keep track of his movements.

With Frank Burns having been brought back into the side to shore up the defence and Mattie Donnelly deploying his considerable experience when it comes to linking play, the Red Hands are slowly but surely acquiring a more seasoned look.

Michael McKernan is on top of his game, Cormac Quinn is improving with each outing, Conn Kilpatrick remains a solid force in midfield and the Canavan brothers Darragh and Ruairi along with Darren McCurry are capable of unsettling even the best-laid defensive plans — all of which goes to show that Tyrone are not short on resources.

The manner in which Ruairi Canavan converted two late frees to assure the side of their win over Kerry suggests that he has settled in quickly having made a huge impact with the Tyrone side that won the All-Ireland Under- 20 title last year.

The Tyrone management make no secret of the fact that they have their sights set on making a real impact in the Ulster Championship immediately after the League.

For the moment, however, it’s Sunday’s game against an erratic Monaghan side that is consuming their attention ahead of their final League outing against Armagh in Omagh.

Although there is some disenchantment a mong managers and indeed supporters that there is no discernible break between the League and the championship, teams are for the most part strongly focused on the Ulster series.

But with several teams without some key players just now — Donegal, Armagh, Antrim and Down are cases in point — managers are particularly keen to pick their steps carefully.

The next two weekends could unveil interesting happenings.