Conor McKenna: I was a professional sportsman but all I wanted was to come home and play for where I'm from

New lease of life: Conor McKenna has been in fine form since returning to Tyrone from the AFL

Talk to those around the Eglish St Patrick's club about Conor McKenna and the first and most striking point about him is just how much the man is completely and utterly besotted with the idea of a football, a pitch, goals either side and the opportunity to express himself.

When he was home on one of his regular breaks from Melbourne Demons, he wouldn't miss club training. He would even play in whatever games he could and try to hide it from his employers, which famously enraged them on one occasion last winter.

To see him back home and not just playing for Tyrone but looking as if the entire Tyrone team is about to be remodelled around his talents has been the most exciting trend of Gaelic football since the inter-county restart.

It's capturing the attention of others. Most of the time, former Dublin midfielder Ciaran Whelan is tough to please when judging players. But on a midweek podcast, he was in full drool mode over the Red Hands' new arrowhead.

"I can't even explain how good he played on Sunday. This guy has just hit the ground running after coming back from Australia," said Whelan.

"I've never seen anything like it, he was involved in everything. He was excellent."

Yesterday, McKenna took part in a Zoom call with the media as part of a remote Championship launch, such is the way things are now.

He shared an anecdote about how he persuaded the Demons to allow him to train with his brother's Gaelic football team in Melbourne on a Tuesday, rather than the club's own session.

"Instead of training on a Tuesday with AFL, I would go in and do the meetings and then come back home. I would wear the GPS to the Gaelic training session and hand it over to them after," he said.

What emerged over the course of the interview was a young man who found himself wretched with homesickness. The Tyrone Under-21 team that he would have been a part of in 2015 won an All-Ireland without him. He found himself watching an All-Ireland final in 2018 with the Red Hands featuring and him helpless in the stands.

And while it can be easy to romanticise the familiar elements when you are far from home, McKenna's home is one of a successful engineering business, a mother who played many years of camogie, a father who keeps horses, and the pastoral rolling hills around the exceptionally picturesque village of Benburb.

"I can't put my finger on it," he said of his homesickness.

"I never enjoyed going back (after Christmas time). After the off-season I just never wanted to go back, really. I normally took about two or three weeks to get into the swing of things and be happy, but this year I just never got to that stage and I still wasn't happy.

"I was at the training sessions and we had a camp where I found myself walking off in tears crying to the side. In the changing rooms I found myself not wanting to be there. It wasn't for me any more.

"Money wasn't enough to keep me there any more. I just wanted to get back home, get an extended time back at home and fiddled about here instead of going back to Australia, something I never really enjoyed."

It's been years since we teased out the exact same conversations with Derry captain Chrissy McKaigue when he returned from Australia and his spell with Sydney Swans, when he believed that Gaelic football and Australian Rules were on a par when it came to professional preparation. McKenna agrees with that, but argues the amateur status is worth holding onto.

"I don't think it ever will go professional because you are playing for your county and playing for where you come from," he said. "I think there is a lifestyle of a professional athlete, and it might appear glam and all that, but for an Irish fella to go over there at 18 and live with a host family or by himself, there is definitely a lot more downs than ups in the first two years. You are making decent money but it isn't life changing."

He continued on the theme, reflecting on how being paid money changed how he felt about sport.

"It's critiqued in the same way Gaelic players get as much media attention as AFL players do, and at least they (AFL) get a salary for it whereas Irish players are doing it out of pure love of the sport. It was something I used to miss," he said.

"I tried to explain it to people, how you went out to play for the place you come from and playing with the same boys you've played with since you were 18. It's something to be proud of and, for me, it was too long to stay as a professional and get paid to play. I wanted to get back and play for where I'm from."

Asked if he felt nervous when he was making his first journey back to the Garvaghey complex to resume his Tyrone career, he answered: "It was more excitement than nerves. I couldn't wait to get back into the set-up. Just mad to get stuck into it and get as many training sessions under my belt as I could before I got back playing a game."

The game is richer for his presence. Tyrone badly need him this weekend.

• A Tyrone player has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of their Ulster SFC opener against champions Donegal.

Red Hands forward Conor McKenna said no-one else in the squad has had to self-isolate as a result of the positive test.