Conor McKenna to return to Tyrone after announcing end to six-year AFL stint

Big star: Tyrone man Conor McKenna is calling an end to his stay with Essendon Bombers

Conor McKenna has informed Essendon that his six-year stint in the AFL is over and he will be returning to Ireland permanently.

McKenna, 24, signed for the Bombers in October, 2014 and played a total of 79 games in the AFL.

The former Tyrone minor star is contracted until 2021 but has regularly suffered bouts of home sickness and has endured a tumultuous year in which he was in the only player in the league to test positive for coronavirus.

"I do really feel the time is now right for me to return home to Ireland," McKenna is quoted as saying on afl.com.au.

"I've made no secret of the fact that at some point, I'd want to be returning home to my family and I've been weighing up the decision recently. It's been a difficult year for everyone, but it’s also been a chance to take stock and weigh up several things in my life, so the time is right."

In July, McKenna was subjected to harsh judgement by sections of the Australian media after a positive test for coronavirus, after reports suggesting he had deliberately broke quarantine restrictions with his club by attending an open house viewing and visiting family.

He was cleared to play just three days later after taking a second test which returned a negative result.

"It was outrageous, absolutely outrageous, a total farce," said Geelong’s Zach Touhy by way of defending McKenna.

"He was guilty by media, he did nothing wrong, as was painted as some kind of idiot who didn’t care about the AFL, and was going to jeopardise the game."

North Melbourne player Luke McDonald was then forced to apologise to McKenna after an incident in which he dramatically covered his face, seemingly referencing the positive COVID-19 test, after a scuffle when the teams met in July.

In February, McKenna came back to Ireland due to what his Essendon described as "homesickness and family-related reasons".

The Bombers general manager of football Dan Richardson insisted at the time that they were "completely supportive of Conor returning home to be with his family at this time".

In an interview in April, McKenna put a timeline on a return home, although this morning’s news from Australia still comes as something of a surprise.

"I will be home in the next few years," McKenna predicted. "Whether it's this year or next year I'm just not sure at the minute.

"I've always had the idea I'd like to return home to Eglish and if good enough, for Tyrone. It's been five-and-a-half years now and I always think about the opportunity to come back."

Last year, he drew the ire of Essendon after lining out for Eglish in a relegation play-off game. He scored a second half goal in that game to help his club retain their status.

The expectation now is that he will be part of Tyrone’s squad for their forthcoming championship campaign.

In 2018, there were whispers he would be added to Mickey Harte’s match day panel for the All-Ireland final with Dublin although ultimately, nothing came of the rumours.