Damian Casey determined to keep on pointing the way for Tyrone after clearing 1,000 milestone

Going strong: Damian Casey has started in every game for Tyrone since the beginning of the 2012 season. Credit: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

When you settle down to work out the figures, as Tyrone statistician Eunan Lindsay did over lockdown and beyond, the story of Tyrone hurling over the last decade is headlined by Damian Casey.

From Dungannon Eoghan Ruadh, the full-forward came into the senior county set-up in time for the 2012 season and started in their first game.

Here’s an impressive statistic in itself: Tyrone have played 100 games since then — and Casey has started every single one. Imagine what that takes in terms of keeping your body right and the appetite to want to be there every single season. No gap years or travelling, just a decade devoted to Tyrone hurling.

Here’s a statistic that elevates that service: Casey has scored in every single one of those games.

Another one: last Saturday, Tyrone booked their place in today’s Nicky Rackard Cup final against Roscommon, with a win over Donegal. Casey scored 1-12. That took him over 400 Championship points.

It also took him beyond 1,000 points in total over the course of his Tyrone career in league and Championship.

All told, he has scored 39 goals and 894 points for Tyrone, making 1,011 total points.

Where does that leave him? In the absence of any definitive GAA statistics bank, he is most probably the most prolific scorer in hurling history.

If you consider the number of games available to players now, and the round-robin nature of Championships down through the tiers, then records will continue to be broken.

While Casey smashed through a glass ceiling last weekend, Patrick Horgan of Cork became the leading scorer in the Senior Hurling Championship. His 0-4 against Waterford on Sunday took him up to 22-505 and he overtook Joe Canning of Galway.

Horgan is running off an average of almost 8.4 points per game. Casey is just over 10.01 points per game.

And of course, Horgan is doing it at a higher level, facing better markers. But the other side of that argument is that Casey is not enjoying the kind of laser-guided service and delivery from players further out the field that Horgan does.

“I suppose I wouldn’t have thought much of it,” Casey downplayed.

“I have been lucky enough in a sense. I have played through a few injuries, with the help of painkillers and injections and stuff.

“But I have been relatively lucky over the last 10 years where I have been relatively injury-free. And I have been on the frees for about eight of those 10 years as well, so that’s got the tally up a good bit too.”

He continued: “Don’t get me wrong, it is a nice record to have. But would I cut that in half to win here at the weekend? Of course you would.

“Certainly with being on the frees and that, I would expect the scoring percentages to be up. If they weren’t, I would be disappointed in myself in the sense that you need them to be going over.

“I would judge myself on scores from play and my overall involvement. With frees, they aren’t a given really, but I would expect them to be going over.”

When you look at other sports, it is notable how trivial statistics seem in the world of GAA.

Last December, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors broke the NBA three-point record early on in a game against the New York Knicks. Straight away, a time-out was called for everyone to register their applause. His coach Steve Nash presented him with the ball and Curry presented it to his father, Dell Curry.

In late March, Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin broke 1,000 goals in the AFL when playing for Sydney Swans. It is a long way off Gordon Coventry’s record of 1,299 goals, set between 1920 and 1937, but still the game stopped as a mass pitch celebration broke out.

When Casey broke the 1,000 point mark, it was early on in the game. Hardly anybody knew, because so few people were aware. The players just got into position for the next Donegal puckout, unaware they were in a moment of supreme achievement.

To gain that sort of tally, Casey has become a master of frees, but is still open to learning.

He explained: “Dr Noel Brick (the respected exercise and sports psychologist who has worked with Tyrone manager Michael McShane in Slaughtneil) has come in with us for the county team. I know it has only been a short time but…

“I would always have had a set routine. It might not have been like-for-like, or an exact routine every time. I wasn’t doing it identically.

“Noel has come in from the start of the year and watched a couple of early games, challenge games and so on, and has done a bit of work with me.

“So whenever I practice and then whenever I hit the frees during the games, we are just going through that same routine. It’s near enough like-for-like every time.

“It’s about taking your deep breaths, taking a step back from the ball and having a look at the ball, taking a look at the posts. A couple of steps forward, another couple of breaths. Things like that.

“Opposition teams are going to be shouting and roaring, opposition fans are going to be on your back. But it is about having that set routine, going through it every time and it’s repetition then.

“It becomes natural, whether it’s the first minute of the game or the 70th minute of the game. It should all be flowing and natural. And hopefully the ball is going over the bar after.”

With such talent, it’s natural to wonder if he feels he could have made an impression at Liam MacCarthy hurling.

For a brief period when the concept of a ‘Team Ulster’ was doing the rounds, it felt as if he might. But the notion of not being able to play for Tyrone was never going to win out for him.

“The way it was being talked about, you wouldn’t have been able to play for Tyrone then. And that wouldn’t have sat well on me. I grew up playing for Dungannon and then going on to play with other lads from different clubs than me in under-age county teams,” he said.

“So to answer the question, yes, I would have loved to have played in the Liam MacCarthy. But I grew up wanting to play for Dungannon and Tyrone all my life.”