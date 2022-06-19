Damian Casey: Tyrone community gathers to support ‘heartbroken’ family at vigil

The family of tragic Tyrone hurler Damian Casey have said their hearts are broken.

Grieving relatives were joined by hundreds of people at an emotional vigil in his home town of Dungannon on Sunday night.

The 28-year-old died in a swimming pool accident in Spain.

Damian played for the local Eoghan Ruadh GAA club and at inter-county level for the Tyrone senior hurling team.

He is regarded as one of the county's best hurlers.

A statement from the Casey family was read at the vigil.

They said: “Our family has been hit with the worst news imaginable, and our hearts are broken.

“Words cannot express how devastating news of Damian’s death has been.

“We thank everyone for the support we are receiving from the local community and across the country.

“We ask that everyone avoids idle speculation and that we as a family are given time and space to process what has happened.”

At the request of his family, those attending the 6pm vigil wore GAA jerseys.

A flag at the club grounds was flown at half mast.

Items commemorating Mr Casey’s life were placed on a table, including a hurling stick, Tyrone jersey and photographs.

Team-mate and friend Tiernan Morgan broke down in tears as he read the Hurler’s Prayer.

Another team-mate Conor Grogan was among those to speak at the vigil.

Earlier he Tweeted: “RIP big Casey. A Teammate, Friend and a Leader. A cracking Hurler but an even better fella.”

Mr Casey scored 14 points for Tyrone in last month's Nickey Rackard Cup victory over Roscommon at Croke Park.

Photograph by Declan Roughen / Press Eye

Tyrone county chairman Michael Kerr said he was “someone who brought honour, delight and simple, straightforward gladness to our whole county, and far beyond"

"Damian Casey was a special gift to Tyrone and to hurling. We were the richer for his presence and are the poorer for his passing,” he said.

The Gaelic Players Association tweeted: "Players across Ireland are devastated for the family and friends of Damian Casey and for all in Dungannon hurling club and Tyrone GAA.

"Damian stood out as a person and leader. On the pitch he was a magician of rare skill. He was one of us. He was among the best of us."