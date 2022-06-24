Damian Casey: Tyrone GAA postpones all matches this weekend in ‘respect’ of late hurling star

Tyrone GAA have postponed all of their fixtures for this weekend, as “a mark of respect” for late inter-county hurler, Damian Casey.

The prolific athlete passed away suddenly last Friday at a hotel in Spain, and hundreds lined up in a guard of honour at his hometown of Dungannon on Thursday evening, as his body was repatriated to his family house.

“A Chara [my friend], as a mark of respect to our friend Damian Casey, the CCC [Competitions Control Committee] are postponing all games in the County this weekend,” read a Tyrone GAA statement.

“The Senior/Reserve ACL games on Friday/Saturday & the U17/19 games on Sunday are off this weekend will be re-fixed with a double round of fixtures later in the summer.”

Described as Tyrone’s 'greatest ever hurler’, an outpouring of grief has ensued for the 28-year-old over the last week.

Last weekend, a vigil was held by his home hurling club Eoghan Ruadh, and a book of condolence for the talented sportsman has been opened online by Mid Ulster council.

Attendees to the vigil were asked to all wear GAA jerseys and a statement from the Casey family was read out.

They said: “Our family has been hit with the worst news imaginable, and our hearts are broken.

“Words cannot express how devastating news of Damian’s death has been.

“We thank everyone for the support we are receiving from the local community and across the country.

“We ask that everyone avoids idle speculation and that we as a family are given time and space to process what has happened.”

A flag at the club grounds was also flown at half mast.

Mr Casey’s funeral is to be held on Sunday at 2pm, at St Patrick’s Church in Dungannon.

A wake for Mr Casey will be held on Friday and Saturday.