Darragh Canavan hits ten points for Tyrone in All-Ireland series draw with Westmeath

Tyrone 0-18 Westmeath 0-18

David Lynch of Westmeath in action against Darragh Canavan of Tyrone during the All-Ireland SFC round 3 match at Kingspan Breffni in Cavan

A match that exploded into life in the second-half and ended in the most dramatic manner possible saw the teams share a division of the spoils at Kingspan Breffni.

A tame first-half proved the precursor to a second half that was laced with excitement, drama and indeed controversy as Westmeath clawed their way back into the game in a pulsating climax.

But there was heartbreak for Westmeath marksman John Heslin whose last-gasp free just tailed wide in an electric atmosphere with the sides deadlocked at 0-18 each.

Tyrone’s Darragh Canavan contributed ten points and emerged as man of the match as his team dug deep into their reservoir of stamina to stay the pace.

Tyrone looked lively in the opening segment and had swept into a 0-3 to 0-2 lead by the tenth minute with Canavan potting two frees and landing another point from play with Sam McCartan had opened Westmeath’s account before Luke Loughlin added a second point

With Westmeath enjoying a generous ration of possession in open play, they brought their full-forward line into play and John Heslin made his presence felt within a six-minute blistering spell inn which he converted two frees to leave his side ahead by a point (0-4 to 0-3).

It became more akin to the Darragh Canavan show as the cultured Tyrone forward won bountiful possession before sweeping over a 22nd minute point from play and complemented this with another from play five minutes later.

After Loughlin had squeezed Westmeath into a 0-6 to 0-5 lead, Joe Oguz and Peter Harte temporarily relieved the ubiquitous Canavan of his scoring burden by finding the target.

And it was Westmeath held a one-point advantage at the interval (0-8 to 0-7) after Loughlin and Macartan hit the target.

It was in a sudden spurt forward that Westmeath were denied a goal just before the half-time whistle sounded although their opponents had cause for rueing too chances they missed in bidding to rattle the midland side’s net.

But it was in the second half that the game really came to life. And it was Tyrone who looked as if they had taken command when a scoring burst took them into a 0-16 to 0-12.

Westmeath, though, showed they were made of stern stuff by retaliating with points from Heslin, O’Toole and Baker in a tremendous climax that paved the way for Heslin’s final effort.

It was not to be, though, and it was all-square at the finish of a thunderous second-half.

Tyrone: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; C Quinn, M O’Neill, P Harte 0-1; B Kennedy 0-1, C Kilpatrick 0-1; C Meyler, J Oguz 0-1, R Canavan 0-3; A Clarke, M Donnelly, D Canavan 0-10(8f).

Subs: K McGeary 0-1 for Oguz (40), F Burns for McNamee (52), N Devlin for Donnnelly (64), N Kelly for Clare (67), S O’Donnell for Harte (69).

Westmeath: J Daly; J Smith, K Maguire, J Dolan; S McCartan 0-2, R Wallace, C Dillon; A McCormack, R Connellan 0-1; J Lytham, R O’Toole 0-1, D Lynch; L Loughlin 0-4, J Heslin 0-8 (7f), L Dolan.

Subs: S Smith for L Dolan (41), S Baker 0-1 for Dillon (45), J Gonoud for J Smith (56), K Martin 0-1 for Maguire (66).

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan)