Darragh Canavan-led charge inspires Errigal Ciaran to victory over Carrickmore

Tyrone Club SFC Final

Errigal Ciaran celebrate emerging on the right side of what proved an enthralling clash

Towards the very end of a struggle in which Carrickmore continued to pull Errigal Ciaran into the deepest, darkest mire of an incredible battle, a counter-attack got going where Darragh Canavan took off as if in fast-forward.

A give-and-go later, and he won a free that was instantly brought up 10 yards as a result of referee Steven Campbell having his straightforward decision questioned when Canavan was caught with a blow to the ribs. He put the free over the bar to leave three points in it, with four of the five injury-time minutes played.

Moments later, he was executing a full-length block on James Donaghy, displaying the same traits his father Peter showed so many times in white, blue and gold – supernatural ball control, speed of thought and body and an appetite for graft not usually granted to those more gifted among us.

This victory wasn’t all down to Canavan. For example, they had a heroic hour from Ciaran Quinn – who won his own personal battle with Martin Penrose – and needed to draw on their extensive reserves of character. But without him, they wouldn’t have won this.

At times in the first half, Errigal Ciaran were a team to get very excited by. Any team with Darragh and Ruairí Canavan speaks for itself. But they are also oiled superbly by immensely clever and composed captain Tommy Canavan.

Errigal Ciaran's Joe Oguz celebrares his goal

Seamus Sweeney was left with the frankly awful job of marking Ruairí. Darragh burned through Sean Donnelly, before Donaghy picked up the task and was lucky to get away with consecutive fouls that strayed high. In front of them was Cormac Munroe sweeping.

Collectively, Errigal swamped their opponents, and had racked up 1-8 to 0-4 by the break spread among eight different scorers while Carrickmore only registered two from play.

With Penrose being dominated in his individual match-up against a fired-up Quinn, ‘Carmen’ were badly missing the penetrative effect of Johnny Munroe, victim of a hamstring injury in the county Semi-Final win over Clonoe.

All of that then suddenly seemed to have little meaning as, with three minutes of the second-half played, Lorcan McGarrity and Penrose squeezed Peter Óg McCartan as the ball got stuck in his feet. A quick transfer from McGarrity to Penrose later and the ball was in the net. Further points arrived from Penrose – now a man transformed – a mark from McGarrity and a superb team score crowned by Ruairi Slane’s finish.

With Errigal looking in bother, they needed big moments.

McCartan owed them one. He played a kick pass on a lightning break towards Darragh Canavan. His offload to Joe Oguz was sumptuous and Oguz just lifted it over Jack McCallan into the net.

Carrickmore stayed doggedly at their task and hit the next three points to leave just two in it with five minutes to go. Still, the last two points scored, along with an incredible full-length diving block, belonged to the same individual.

Errigal Ciaran's Darragh McAnenly celebrates

Man of the Match, top-scorer of the Championship, in his first club Championship played while fully-fit. What a treat.

They now go on to meet Derry champions Glen in the first round of Ulster. In the opposition dugout will be manager Malachy O’Rourke, a Ballygawley resident and honoured here at half-time as a member of the 1997 Championship-winning side.

You can’t get away from the hyper-local nature of this game.

ERRIGAL CIARAN: D McAnenly; Ciaran Quinn, Cormac Quinn, D Morrow; M Kavanagh 0-3, N Kelly, P Óg McCartan; P O’Hanlon, P Harte 0-1; B McDonnell 0-1, T Canavan 0-1, 1f, P McGirr 1-0; R Canavan 0-2, D Canavan 0-3, 1f, J Oguz 1-1.

Subs: P Traynor for Morrow (34m), E Kelly for O’Hanlon (46m), C Corrigan for Kavanagh (54m), C McGinley for P McGirr (61m).

CARRICKMORE: J McCallan; S Sweeney, L McBride 0-1, S Loughran; N Allison, R Donnelly, R Slane 0-1; D Fullerton 0-6, 5f, S Donnelly; C Munroe, J Donaghy, A Fullerton; L McGarrity 0-2, 1f, 1x mark, M Penrose 1-1, C Daly.

Subs: B Conway for S Loughran, R Loughran for C Daly (both HT), M Donaghy for A Fullerton (45m), M Donnelly 0-1, for S Donnelly (47m), B McLaughlin for Slane (59m).

Referee: Steven Campbell (Stewartstown)