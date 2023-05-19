Darren McCurry and Brian Dooher have tough memories of Galway’s capabilities against Tyrone

Gaelic Games

Darren McCurry will be on his toes for what he feels is a particularly demanding test for his Tyrone side when they confront Galway in their opening All-Ireland Championship round robin game at Pearse Stadium, Salthill tomorrow.

Edendork clubman McCurry has vivid memories of the 0-16 to 0-13 Allianz League defeat which the Red Hands suffered at the hands of Padraic Joyce’s side earlier this year and does not want to see a repeat of that result.

And just to keep things in context, Galway were without their two marquee forwards Shane Walsh and Damien Comer on that occasion.

Yet their absence paved the way for Matthew Tierney to help himself to half-a-dozen points and if any further endorsement of his finishing skills is required then it was provided in the Connacht Final earlier this month when he contributed 2-7 in an outstanding solo show against Sligo.

With Tyrone also due to face Westmeath and Armagh in Group 2 of the round robin series, the team are particularly keen to get off on a winning note against the Tribesmen.

Five weeks have elapsed since that Ulster semi-final setback against Monaghan and in that period Tyrone have applied themselves to remedying what they felt were shortcomings emanating from the game.

“We knew we had work to do and we have just got on with it,” said joint manager Brian Dooher. “Obviously this game against Galway is a major challenge for us but this is no more than you would expect at this stage of the championship season.”

Tyrone’s normally fluid counter-attacking mechanism appeared to be absent for the most part in that game against Monaghan and every effort will now be taken to ensure that this is not replicated tomorrow against a Galway side that is in positive mode just now.

McCurry, who registered seven points in the defeat to Galway in February, knows the importance of maximising scoring chances against a Galway defence that restricted Derry to 1-6 at the All-Ireland semi-final stage last year.

McCurry said: “You have to make the most of your scoring chances. Galway are a good attacking side who can also defend well so they can make life difficult for opponents.”

With the lively Darragh Canavan and the vastly experienced Mattie Donnelly also likely to be key figures in the Tyrone full-forward line, the potential to plunder scores is there, although the hope must be that the defence will limit the havoc which a star-studded Galway attacking unit is undoubtedly capable of wreaking.

Tyrone certainly cannot afford to find themselves chasing the game given Galway’s explosive bursts from deep that can often throw opponents into disarray.

And if Tyrone feel they will have their hands full with Galway, then Armagh 2002 All-Ireland winner Aidan O’Rourke is bracing himself for a challenging assignment tomorrow.

Mayo will, meanwhile, face a stiff test against Kerry in the All-Ireland round robin series at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney today. With the Kingdom having retained their Munster title at the expense of a gallant Clare side, they will be keen to take things to the next level as they focus on ‘Sam’ once more.

Mayo for their part did not particularly impress in the Connacht championship and will be under pressure to deliver a polished performance against Jack O’Connor’s side.

Indeed, Mayo have tended to live in the shadow of their neighbours Galway of late as the latter side reached last year’s All-Ireland Final before lifting the Connacht title by beating Tony McEntee’s Sligo.

Today, though, Mayo manager Kevin McStay will exhort his side to step up to the mark as he is keen to see them make a positive start to their round robin mission.

With Louth and Cork also in Group One, Mayo will feel they can ill-afford to lose ground in the initial stages of what could prove a competitive series. But Kerry are likely to be in unrelenting mood as they bid to dominate the All-Ireland stage once again. ​