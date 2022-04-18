Distraction of red card is something Tyrone could have done without, admits manager Feargal Logan

Fermanagh 2-10 Tyrone 2-17

On a night when Tyrone were on a hiding to nothing, they might pay a heavy enough price after their sixth red card of the season.

The game was well into garbage time when a high ball towards the Fermanagh goal was fielded by Conn Kilpatrick. His hand shot up to claim a mark, but the problem was there were other hands on the ball too.

With so many bodies around, there was a flare up. Several bodies, including Fermanagh’s James McMahon and Kennedy were in a melee, but Conor McKenna entered the fray and ended up with his jersey off.

Referee Joe McQuillan consulted at length with his linesmen, before getting an account from the umpires nearby.

He awarded a straight red card to McKenna, and booked Fermanagh players Brandon Horan and Ryan Lyons.

Tyrone manager Feargal Logan, who has handled many disciplinary issues for the Red Hand county in his time, has confirmed they will seek a hearing to get McKenna cleared to play in the quarter-final against Derry on May 1 in Healy Park.

“It’s fair to say I have been deeply involved in GAA disciplinary processes for a long number of years now, and from virtually every angle of it,” Logan said.

“Let me say it’s causing a lot of difficulty, this position in terms of contributing to a melee.

“I know Armagh are in pursuit of it at the moment.

“Joe McQuillan had a very difficult job out there, and did very well, but ultimately there are some times on a football field when a player isn’t contributing to a melee, and he’s simply looking to the safety of his own team-mate, or to the safety of others.

“And on this occasion we firmly believe that Conor was looking to the safety of one of his team-mates, and that’s simply why he moved towards the matters.

“I’m going to leave it for everybody else to watch the video and work it out for themselves, but at some stage there must be justification on a football field to begin to assist and see to the safety of others.

“Sometimes lines are crossed on football fields by players, and they regret them, and sometimes it’s not appropriate.

“But there are times when lines are crossed and people have to take action in the vicinity, and that’s where it’s at.”

In many ways, Tyrone might have preferred to have been in this preliminary round to get a little momentum behind their Championship.

It was the ultimate ‘hiding to nothing’ game in that if they won by ten, there would be no credit.

They would have reached that tally only for two late goals by Josh Largo-Ellis and Conall Jones, and they will be concerned by other goal chances from the home side through Darragh McGurn, Jonny Cassidy and a back-post spike by McGurn that he just didn’t connect with.

On an evening that they took a while to get going, they fell 0-5 to 0-2 behind after 23 minutes. Fermanagh’s match-ups were smart and Tyrone were slightly listless.

The Ernemen were dealt a serious blow when Conor Meyler caught a short kickout and ran coast to coast, not taking sweeper McMahon’s bait of an easy point and instead drove into the danger area and drove home a goal with his right boot – a collector’s item indeed.

Michael O’Neill, making his first appearance all year, was black carded in the first minute for a high tackle on McMahon.

He was taken off at half-time for McKenna, and his explosiveness and willingness to take opponents on gave Tyrone a more unpredictable quality.

He scored two points, one that kissed off both posts on the way over but he also hit the post with a shot that Liam Rafferty bundled into the net to settle the game as a contest.

Now, they have Derry ahead. Before that, a hearing to attempt to clear McKenna.

Unnecessary distraction for Feargal Logan?

“That’s right,” he said, but football’s football.

“We have all been about it long enough to know that not everything goes in a straight line and we can now focus back into the game against Derry in a couple of week’s time in Healy Park.”

Where does this leave them? The path of champions seldom runs smooth.

Most of the time, everyone is all in for a title defence.

That has not been the case in Tyrone where they have had to deal with indifference, injuries to key figures such as Mattie Donnelly and Peter Harte, and now another damnable red card that they don’t need the distraction of.

They showed some good things here and yet some hairy enough moments with five fairly decent Fermanagh goal chances. Are they baling water?

Or will the chorus line come strong at the right times? Only time will tell on that score.

Derry manager Rory Gallagher was present.

He left 10 minutes from the end.

He will have seen enough. Onwards to May Day.

FERMANAGH: S McNally; L Flanagan, J Cassidy, A Breen; J McMahon 0-1, R O’Callaghan, D McCusker; R Jones, B Horan; R Lyons 0-3, 1f, C Jones 1-1, J Largo-Ellis 1-0; C Corrigan, D McGurn 0-1, S Quigley 0-3, 1f, 1x’45’.

Subs: O Kelm for O’Callaghan (55mins), G Jones 0-1f, for Corrigan, J McDade for Breen (both 56mins).

TYRONE: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; R Brennan, F Burns, C Meyler 1-0; C Kilpatrick 0-1, B Kennedy 0-1m; K McGeary 0-1, M O’Neill, N Sludden 0-1; D McCurry 0-6, 2f, 2m, C McShane 0-1, 1f, D Canavan 0-1.

Subs: C McKenna 0-2, for O’Neill (HT), L Rafferty 1-0, for McGeary (50 mins), M Conroy 0-1, for McCurry (56 mins), B McDonnell for Kennedy (61 mins), C Shields for Canavan (69 mins).

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)

Man of the Match: Conor Meyler

Match rating: 6/10

MAN OF MATCH - Conor Meyler

When going through all the potential match-ups, Fermanagh were always going to be able to handle some of Tyrone’s threats, but Meyler brings a little something different entirely with his engine. His goal was actually a coast-to-coast effort after he collected the kickout, took a hit from Declan McCusker and simply never stopped until it rested in the net. Unstoppable.

Josh Largo-Ellis was the player credited with following him for most of the game, though they had to rotate it. Meyler simply got beyond the cover too much.

TURNING POINT

Tyrone will be happy they got a half – minus 10 minutes off with a black card – into Michael O’Neill. But when they removed him at the break for Conor McKenna, they unleashed a man who cannot maybe help playing in spurts. But when he hits a profitable patch it usually yields enough to win any match.

In the first 20 minutes of the second half, Tyrone scored 1-8, to 0-1 in response from Fermanagh. Most of it was inspired by McKenna and the chaos he can bring to a game that is in danger of looking scripted. Exciting player, prone to doing puzzling things.

WHAT NEXT?

First of all for Tyrone, it’s all about getting their dossier and video evidence ready for the Conor McKenna hearing. That will also take in the contents of the referee’s report. There are no guarantees that McKenna can get off and anyone citing Rian O’Neill escaping his suspension does not understand the reasons.

After that, they have Derry in Healy Park on May 1 in the first round proper. And Fermanagh await the identity of their next opponents in the Tailteann Cup.