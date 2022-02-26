Donegal's unbeaten home run could be in danger as Tyrone have an edge right now, warns Brendan Devenney

Take a look back at March 13, 2010: a Saturday night under the lights in Ballybofey.

Down made the journey over for a Division Two tussle and finished on the right side of a 0-13 to 0-11 scoreline. It set them up for another win at the same venue in the Championship two months later, ultimately reaching the All-Ireland final that September.

The circumstances around the game caused a mild raise of the eyebrow. It was John Joe Doherty’s last year in charge before Donegal would be reinvented entirely by Jim McGuinness, and, interestingly, James McCartan’s first season as the Down manager.

The stand-out fact, though, is that remains the very last time Donegal have been defeated in league football in Ballybofey. Looking at the form, that record could be set to be toppled, by another Ulster side in Tyrone, on another Saturday night.

Or is it?

Both teams have the exact same record after the first three games in Division One, having experienced all possible outcomes of a draw, a win and a loss.

In every league campaign, a team will throw out a dud performance. For most, it tends to come away to Kerry. That’s how it was for Tyrone last year and it hardly harmed them. Last week, Donegal produced a challenge that was served up in a half-baked way, but critically they were without Michael Murphy, Michael Langan, Jamie Brennan and Caolan McGonagle.

And then there was Storm Franklin to contend with. As long as the journey back up the road was for them, you suspect it wasn’t quite as silent as the one endured by Tyrone last year after they famously conceded seven goals.

Round four of the National League is always ‘Moving Week’, when teams declare their intentions for the summer ahead.

Some of it depends on the groundwork put in up until this point.

Former Donegal forward Brendan Devenney said: “It’s devil’s advocate with Donegal at the moment.

“You have Langan, Murphy, Brennan, McGonagle, who has been playing fairly well for them in midfield, we don’t really have replacements for them.

“Hugh McFadden is just back from injury, Stephen McMenamin and Oisin Gallen got on against Kerry, but they are just three players who are coming back from injury. That was their first taste of action.

“So when you add it up, there are about seven players there who are either out or just coming back. Donegal can’t cope with that.

“And going away to Kerry, nobody would have expected anything out of it. You might hope that one or two players could step up but we wouldn’t have been expecting anything down in Kerry.”

Tyrone are happier with last week’s work. Missing Peter Harte, captain Padraig Hampsey, Michael McKernan and Kieran McGeary, who were all serving suspensions, and the injured Mattie Donnelly, they carved out a win over Kildare that was a measure of their experience.

Joint-manager Brian Dooher refused to get drawn into a discussion about the suspensions, instead insisting: “There were a lot of changes in there, there have been a lot of changes altogether this year with men retiring and things like that and the suspensions forced a lot of changes, but that’s what a panel is for and it showed that there are men there who can come on and do a job for you who you can rely on.

“That’s the real value from (the match), that’s the message we’ll take from it, that there are boys there.

“The boys who came in had an opportunity to prove themselves — they wanted to say, ‘I’m good enough to be on this team’ and they’re putting their hands up now.”

That was the Red Hands’ first win of 2022. What came as instant relief has grown this week to cautious optimism.

Devenney stated: “Tyrone are different. They didn’t exactly discover a whole load of new boys last weekend, but the ones they had stepped up and got the job done on a horrible day. They will be coming with a very strong squad this weekend.

“That will tell the tale.”

To an extent the old truism remains in place, that the league is still only the league.

In the first rounds, the conditioning of teams is now above where they might have been at even come Championship time five years ago.

But poor weather, bare pitches and a lack of cohesion that only comes about from repeatedly rehearsing your game plan and strategy on summer pitches means there will always be something just slightly off-beam about any team at this time of year.

The result tonight comes down to one thing — can Tyrone take that record off Donegal? They would relish it.