Dooher concedes Tyrone coaching staff 'concerned' about performance after Kerry hit them for six

Tyrone’s National football league title hopes were blown away by Kerry on an evening to forget for the Red Hands in Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney on Saturday.

The visitors were left chasing shadows for large part of the game with Kerry having the result sewn up by half-time having found the net five times.

It’s a long time since Tyrone suffered such a comprehensive beating and joint manager Brian Dooher admitted that they were stunned with the manner of the defeat and acknowledged that they have a lot of work to do ahead of their Ulster Championship opener with holders Cavan.

“It was very disappointing,” said Dooher.

“We came down here thinking we were going to provide a stiff challenge for Kerry but sadly we were found wanting in a lot of areas.

“You have to hold your hands up, Kerry came out and were very impressive. They got off to a good start and we could never really get a foothold in the game.

“After they got those early goals we just couldn’t stablise things or get going. We were always chasing the game but we never got any organisation set up properly defensively.

“Kerry came at us in waves and we just couldn’t counteract it. In fairness they demonstrated just what an impressive outfit they are. They will definitely take some beating this year.

“We are concerned about that performance. I don’t think we are as bad as that. I'm not saying that we are any world beaters but after that there is a lot of soul searching to do individually and collectively.

“The long and the short of it is that it wasn’t good enough, there’s no point beating around the bush over it.

“We are all stunned. We were just too slow to react both individually and collectively- players and management. We have a lot of learning to take out of it. We have a lot of work to do over the next three or four weeks to get prepared for the Championship.

“We have to draw a line under it. We can’t do anything about today. We have to learn from it and get back to the basics. Hopefully the players show a bit of pride. We have three or four weeks to put the work in and get ourselves ready for the Cavan match. It’s about putting some respect back into the Tyrone jersey again.”

Tyrone had lead early on through points from Darren McCurry and Kieran McGeary but things went rapidly downhill after that. David Clifford converted a penalty and things then got worse for the visitors when Darragh Canavan was stretchered off.

A Tyrone kick out was won by the hosts and defender Gavin White returned the ball with interest as he lobbed keeper Niall Morgan. Sixty seconds later it already looked like game over with Dara Moynihan raising another green flag after being teed up by Clifford.

McCurry, substitute Mark Bradley and Peter Harte all landed first half points for the visitors but Kerry looked capable of slicing open the visitors defence at any opportunity. Sean O’Shea fired over when he should have had a goal but either side of that miss Paul Geaney helped himself to two goals for a commanding 5-6 to 0-7 interval advantage.

McGeary and Clifford swapped points on the restart before substitute Tiernan McCann grabbed a Tyrone goal but it was only token resistance. Both teams emptied the bench and the players who came on all made scoring contributions. Richard Donnelly, Ronan O’Neill, Rory Brennan and Niall Sludden all pointed for Tyrone with Micheal Burns and Killian Spillane replying for Kerry.

With the clocking ticking down Kerry still had time for a sixth goal and it came from another replacement Jack Barry who was in the right place at the right time after Morgan had come off his line to punch into his path.

A miserable evening for Tyrone was complete when they lost Allstar full back Ronan McNamee to injury but expect a sting in the tail from them when the Ulster championship begins next month.