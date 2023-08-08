Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher to remain as Tyrone joint managers

Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher have been ratified for another three-year term as joint managers of the Tyrone football team following a county committee meeting last night.

The duo have been on board for the past three years and guided the Red Hand County to their fourth All-Ireland title in 2021.

But since then the county’s fortunes have taken a tumble never more so than in the season just ended when they lost to Monaghan (2-17 to 1-18) in the Ulster Championship before suffering a shattering defeat to Kerry in the All-Ireland Quarter-Finals (2-17 to 0-12).

Yet even though Tyrone have fallen from grace in terms of collecting honours, the team has acquired added fire-power.

That is chiefly because of the input of the two talented Canavan brothers Ruairi and Darragh while Conn Kilpatrick and Brian Kennedy form one of the best midfield pairings in the country.

There is a realisation, though, that the Red Hands side require to show much more consistency and in this respect Logan and Dooher will be expected to create a settled line-up.

It would appear that Logan and Dooher enjoy the support of the majority of the Tyrone playing squad and one of their first tasks going forward will be to rekindle morale and restore the team’s traditional fighting spirit which has been conspicuous by its absence on occasions of late.

It was evident even in the aftermath of the soul-destroying defeat to Kerry in this year’s All-Ireland which brought the curtain down on the team’s Championship campaign that Logan and Dooher were reluctant to divorce themselves from the side.

Indeed, it slowly became clear that the duo might welcome the opportunity to revitalise the team’s fortunes and now that this opportunity has presented itself they are clearly committed to grasping it with both hands.

There is no doubt that a warm welcome will await them within the Tyrone fold and it would appear at this juncture if the duo apply themselves as they have done in the past both as distinguished players and capable managers that success could perhaps be attained along the way.

Tyrone’s most recent All-Ireland triumph may have been at Under-20 level with Paul Devlin, another esteemed ex-player, having overseen this success and a number of the players he nurtured at that level are now beginning to blossom in the much more demanding senior inter-county environment.

There is no doubt that a lot of work must be undertaken if Tyrone are to become a potent force again but the indications are that Logan and Dooher will roll up their sleeves and immerse themselves in the challenges that lie ahead.

The duo can expect widespread support from within the county and indeed from further afield given the respect which they enjoy on a provincial and All-Ireland level.

The news comes the day following confirmation that Kieran McGeeney is staying on as Armagh manager for what will be a 10th campaign.

The Orchard County haven’t won any silverware during his tenure, but he has come close in recent seasons and has now been entrusted to help the team make the final step and unlock their trophy cabinet.