Feargal Logan struggles to explain Tyrone’s worrying drop off in defeat to Roscommon

NFL Division 1

It’s not like Tyrone haven’t lost their first league games in a campaign before.

And it’s not like they aren’t due to have at least one stinker in each series.

But for Tyrone since the turn of the century, it would be understood there are acceptable defeats in league football. And losing to Roscommon does not come under that bracket.

After turning round at half time with Darren McCurry on the pitch and a gale at their backs just three points down, it was all going to plan; especially after they moved a goal in front with 20 minutes to go.

From then on, they just collapsed. For the second week in-a-row, they looked spent, gassed, a team running out of ideas and enthusiasm.

Yes, it’s only the first game of the league, but set up against Tyrone’s 2022 and the previous week’s Dr McKenna Cup final, then it’s worth examining. None of that takes away a bright and industrious Roscommon performance and their goals from Ciaran and Diarmuid Murtagh and the flowing move that brought the winner from Ben O’Carroll deep in injury time.

But y’know… This is Tyrone.

After a bit of a lengthy meeting inside the dressing room, joint-manager Feargal Logan had the grisly task of explaining matters.

Tyrone's Cormac Quinn and Conor Hussey of Roscommon — © ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

“We thought we were well set up. We thought we were dealing with their kickouts well and we had the press on them in the second half. We needed more scores and didn’t get them and paid the price again,” he said.

“Everything is analysed nowadays and there is always a post-mortem, win, lose or draw. We have the ups and the downs and we just have to keep going now next week.”

Nobody needs to look at the finer details that the GPS trackers will reveal, to recognise that a pattern is emerging here. One of a team that start poorly, pull themselves back into contention, but then oddly check out of proceedings when there is still the final stretch of the game left to play.

For example. Tyrone were three points up when a move was generated deep in their own half on 51 minutes. It moved through Con Kilpatrick, Cormac Munroe and Darragh Canavan played McCurry in for a one-on-one chance against Rossies goalkeeper Conor Carroll.

The Edendork man stumbled and didn’t collect and Tyrone scored just three more points in the last 25 minutes of the game.

Second game in-a-row that kind of thing happened.

“It’s very difficult. Very difficult,” sighed Logan after the 3-11 to 1-12 defeat.

“They had a three point lead at half time, could have been two. There was plenty to play for at half time.

“We went out, we got level quickly and then we go ahead. And then, as you said, it’s almost inexplicable, but it has to be explained.

Roscommon's Ben O’Carroll celebrates — © ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

“It’s cruel, and you have to credit Roscommon for punishing us and they did. We just have to look at it.”

Some things stand out. Right now, the former All-Star Cathal McShane is not enjoying himself and was taken off here at the break.

There might be, not exactly slippage, but certainly some creaks can be heard among the veterans of the team.

The daring that was the hallmark of the team in 2021, has been replaced with a conservatism that so many of the playing panel felt hindered them under the previous management, but most of all, they are not the same group anymore.

Even last winter they lost a Mr Dependable in Rory Brennan, and a Magic Moments man in Conor McKenna.

On the line here as a coach under Roscommon manager Davy Burke, was former Donegal player Mark McHugh; a constantly vocal presence on the line. It felt through his bellowing, that Roscommon had Tyrone’s number tactically. They have seven days to respond, against McHugh’s native Donegal.

Roscommon: C Carroll; C Hussey, C Daly, E McCormack; D Ruane, B Stack 0-1, N Daly 0-3; T O’Rourke, K Doyle; R Dolan, D Cregg 0-1, C Lennon; D Murtagh 1-1, C Cox 0-2f, B O’Carroll 1-2

Subs: E Smith for Lennon (43), C Murtagh 1-1, for Cox, R Hughes for Ruane (both 49), D Murray for McCormack (54), D Smith for D Murtagh (60).

Tyrone: N Morgan 0-1f; M McKernan, C Munroe, P Hampsey; C Quinn, P Harte 0-1f, N Devlin 0-1; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick; D Mulgrew 0-1, K McGeary 1-1, C Meyler; C McShane, M Donnelly, D Canavan 0-2, 1f

Subs: D McCurry 0-3, 1f, for McShane (HT), R Jones for M Donnelly (53), R Donnelly 0-1, for Mulgrew, N Sludden 0-1, for McGeary (59).

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath)