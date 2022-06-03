Former Tyrone favourite Ciaran McBride takes a swipe at the critics of Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney

Pressure: Kieran McGeeney came in for brickbats following Armagh’s earlier Championship defeat to Donegal. Credit: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney has found an unlikely ally as he puts the finishing touches to his team’s preparations for Sunday’s do-or-die All-Ireland Senior Football Championship qualifier against Tyrone at the Athletic Grounds.

It was in the aftermath of his team’s capitulation against Donegal in the Ulster Championship quarter-final six weeks ago that McGeeney found himself feeding off brickbats from disillusioned fans who had seen their team’s prospects of mounting a meaningful bid for the Anglo-Celt Cup scuppered.

But in the lead up to Sunday’s sell-out showdown, former Tyrone forward Ciaran McBride, who served the Red Hands with distinction throughout the 90s, has launched a plea for leniency as McGeeney finalises his battle plan.

“When I started my career with Tyrone in the early nineties, we had a huge rivalry with Armagh then and of course it has continued up to the present day,” points out McBride.

“But I thought that after the recent championship game against Donegal, Kieran was forced to absorb heavy criticism which was both unwarranted and unfair.

“The team had performed quite well in the league but I know I would not have appreciated the barbs that came in my direction after that game against Donegal had I been in Kieran’s shoes.

“I think he has done a lot of hard work in the county and, regardless of results, he has to be given credit for that.

“But this will be a real to-the-death championship on Sunday and I know Kieran will have Armagh fired up for the task in hand.

“There is no back door or safety net any longer — it’s do-or-die, simple as that.”

McBride believes that Sunday’s game has the potential to show Ulster football in a glowing light and points to the fact that, within the space of a week, some 43,000 fans will have flocked through the turnstiles to see three games including the Tyrone v Derry Ulster Minor final, which was part of last Sunday’s double bill at Clones.

“It’s a known fact that most people are short of a few quid right now and were still trying to extricate ourselves from the Covid situation but here we have thousands of fans putting petrol in their cars, obtaining match tickets, purchasing programmes, buying a bite to eat — I ask you, is this not proof positive that football is an all-consuming interest?” queries McBride.

But he is pleading for patience and tolerance from supporters as the race to lift the Sam Maguire Cup gathers momentum.

“Let’s be honest, the fanaticism of their followers is the cherry on the cake for inter-county players,” he insists.

“But those same players and indeed their team managements are having to put in a monumental effort right now in the pursuit of success.

“It’s the same in every county. Noses are kept to the grindstone and that’s why I don’t like to hear unnecessary criticism directed at players, managers, officials and referees.

“Everyone tries to do his or her best to enhance the reputation of the GAA and they deserve encouragement in their endeavours.”

And he is in no doubt that Sunday’s game will be a real “old school” battle with every ounce of energy expended in the pursuit of victory.

“Yes, in the past we have had Joe Brolly blowing kisses to the crowd and the Grimley brothers and Houly doing the business for Armagh and now we have Tyrone hoping to retain the All-Ireland title,” observes McBride.

“Obviously, I would be hoping that this could be achieved and we have a good game on Sunday that reflects credit on the GAA. This in itself would be a victory of sorts.”

