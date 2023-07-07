GAA condemns stabbing incident at underage match as ‘totally unacceptable’

One man has been arrested following the incident.

A man in his 40s has been arrested after two people were stabbed at a youth Gaelic football game in County Tyrone on Thursday evening (Pacemaker)

An incident in which two people sustained stab wounds at an underage Gaelic football match in Co Tyrone was “totally unacceptable”, the GAA have said.

A man has been arrested and an investigation launched after two people were stabbed after the U16 championship semi-final match between Cookstown Fr Rocks and Fintona Pearses on Thursday evening.

Police attended the scene at Paddy Cullen Park in Cookstown on Thursday evening.

One man needed hospital treatment.

Cookstown Fr Rocks confirmed that a “disturbing and very serious incident” had occurred.

Watch: Man led away after stabbing at GAA match in Co Tyrone

The GAA said they would work with the PSNI following the incident.

"The GAA condemns in the strongest terms possible the incident that marred an underage game in Tyrone last night leaving two people injured,” said a spokesperson.

"As an organisation we have a duty of care to protect our volunteer officials and the events that unfolded in Cookstown are totally unacceptable.

"We will work with the PSNI and our units, at both county and club level, to establish the facts around what occurred and, in the meantime, we extend our best wishes to those who were injured in the incident.

"Any support required for our underage players and members will be provided.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Officers and colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and two people had sustained stab wounds during the incident.

"One man was taken to hospital and the second received treatment at the scene.

"A man, aged in his 40s has been arrested and will be taken to custody for questioning.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have footage that could assist our investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1960 of 06/07/23.”

The Ambulance Service said one person was taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 9.03pm following reports of an incident in the Convent Road area of Cookstown on Thursday.

“NIAS despatched an emergency crew to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, the patient was taken to Antrim Area Hospital."

Video footage captured by a spectator shows police officers at the scene.

A male can be seen in one clip being led away.

Cookstown Fr Rocks said: “Following a very serious incident at Padráig O’ Cuilinn Pairc this evening during an Under 16 Championship match, our thoughts are with the individuals impacted by it.

“The committee will now work to ensure that children and young people who witnessed this disturbing and very serious incident have the support and assistance that they require in the coming days.

“The club will be making no further comment on this.”

Fintona Pearses said: “The club is aware of a serious incident that occurred tonight at an underage football match which the PSNI are investigating.

"Our thoughts are with those impacted and all focus is on the welfare of the children and young people present.

“The club will be making no further comment at this time.”

Tyrone GAA also confirmed they were “aware of an incident which has occurred at a game under our jurisdiction”.

The county board added: "Our thoughts are with all those impacted.

"We understand the incident is being investigated by the PSNI. As a result, Tyrone GAA will be making no further comment at this time.”

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill, who is an MLA for Mid-Ulster, spoke of her shock.

“This was a shocking incident at Padráig O’ Cuilinn Pairc yesterday evening. My thoughts are with those injured and impacted,” she said on social media.

“Anyone with any information should assist with police inquiries. I commend the work that’s now underway to assist and support the young people who where at the game.”

Ex-Armagh GAA player and SDLP MLA Justin McNulty said it was a “traumatic experience” for those who witnessed it.

“Everyone is shocked at hearing about this appalling incident at an underage GAA match in the Cookstown,” he said.

“The GAA is at the heart of so many communities the length and breadth of Ireland and people will be horrified at what has taken place here. Spectators, players and officials should be able to attend and participate in matches without being subjected to something like this.

“My thoughts are with the two men who were injured and I hope they make a quick and full recovery.

"I’m also concerned about the young players and spectators who will have witnessed this incident.

"I trust and know that the GAA locally will do everything they can to support those who’ve been impacted to help them to overcome what must have been a very frightening and traumatic experience.”

Cookstown SDLP councillor Kerri Martin said there was a sense of shock across the community.

"Fr Rocks is at the heart of our community and it’s unbelievable that something like this could happen - especially at an underage match,” he said.

“I know the club is providing support and assistance to all of the young people who witnessed the incident.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families at this difficult time and the entire community wish them a speedy recovery.”

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy wished the victims a speedy recovery.

The Mid-Ulster MP said: “News that two people were stabbed at an under-16 GAA game in Cookstown on Thursday night is shocking.

“I wish the victims a full and speedy recovery.

“The fact this incident took place at a game where young people were playing sport is concerning and deeply traumatising, particularly for the young people who witnessed it.

“It’s essential that these young people and children have the support and assistance they require over the coming days.

“I call on anyone with any information to assist the police in their investigation.”