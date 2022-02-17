GAA ref David Gough reveals he handed out a few more red cards after eventful Armagh v Tyrone game

David Gough with some young Armagh fans after their team's national league match against Tyrone on Sunday, February 6.

GAA referee David Gough may have made headlines for giving out five red cards in the recent Allianz League match between Tyrone and Armagh, but little did fans know, he gave out a few more after the game.

On Thursday, Gough revealed that he passed his match cards over to a group of young Armagh supporters after the eventful game, in which their team proved victorious at their home Athletic Grounds almost a fortnight ago.

Posting on Twitter, the Co Meath native wrote: “Had the luck of bumping into Dylan and his friends in Armagh last week after the game in the Athletic Grounds.

"Great to chat with children who always put things into perspective - gave Dylan my match cards to keep… he's promised not to put them on Ebay.”

During the Division One match beforehand, Armagh and Tyrone players became embroiled in an on-pitch brawl that saw Gough hand out one red card to the Orchard County’s Greg McCabe and four to men from the Red Hands – Peter Harte, Padraig Hampsey, Kevin McKernan and Kieran McGeary.

Dylan’s mum, Craigavon-born Noleen O’Brien ensured to mention that “Dylan is a proud Derry man, but was supporting his mummy’s native county!”

Young Dylan and his twin brother Padraig are both proud members of the Moneymore GAA club and love all things sport, their mother told the Belfast Telegraph.

She added that the family "plans to frame the red cards and the match programme", but in the meantime, “Dylan is keeping the cards in his room, and flashing them at me and his daddy John at every opportunity."

"Dylan is an avid sports fan and has been from about three years old,” she continued.

“He was also into hurling and a big Kilkenny supporter! From the ages of three to eight he always just asked for a hurling DVD for Christmas! He loves watching all sports and religiously records stats during every game.”

On Thursday, it was reported that Tyrone will not go any further in the appeal process after Croke Park's Central Hearings Committee (CHC) upheld the quartet’s red cards last Monday night.

That means the reprimanded red-and-white players will now miss Sunday’s important league tie against Kildare at O’Neill’s Healy Park, Omagh while Armagh's McCabe will also miss his side’s home game against Monaghan on Saturday evening, despite his county also trying to overturn the decision.

It is understood by RTÉ that a decision was taken by Tyrone last night not to go any further with their appeal, though they are said to be unhappy with the outcome.

Despite McCabe and the Tyrone four most likely feeling a bit downtrodden about the decisions, one positive thing’s for sure – Dylan and his friends are now the proud owners of possibly the most talked about red cards in Ulster GAA history.