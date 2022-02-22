GAA set to issue guidance as Tyrone club is criticised for memorial to IRA men

The GAA has said it is working on guidance for clubs and counties after controversy surrounding an IRA memorial in Co Tyrone.

Clonoe O’Rahilly’s GAC faced criticism for unveiling a memorial at the weekend to three former players who had been IRA members and who were killed during the Troubles — Peter Clancy, Hugh Gerard Coney and Brian Campbell.

The event was attended by Sinn Fein’s deputy leader Michelle O’Neill, who is from Clonoe and tipped to be Northern Ireland’s next First Minister after the May Assembly election.

DUP deputy leader Paula Bradley said she was “disappointed” the GAA continued to associate themselves with IRA memorials and that Sinn Fein opt to “cling to the commemoration of terrorism”.

Victims’ campaigner Kenny Donaldson also accused the GAA of a “wilful misuse” of their games for political purposes.

But last night a spokesperson for the GAA indicated they were set to move on the issue.

They said: “The GAA has become aware of a commemoration which took place recently in the Clonoe O’Rahilly’s club in Tyrone, in memory of three of its former club members.

“We respect the right of any unit of the Association to remember its dead members but in so doing it is important to recognise the need for sensitivity in such matters.

“The Association will work on issuing guidance to clubs and counties on such events in the future.”

The plaque on the memorial states it was erected by Clonoe O’Rahilly’s “in proud memory of our fallen Gaels”, adding they are “never forgotten”.

A caption on an online post from the ‘Coalisland/Clonoe Martyrs Sinn Féin Cumann’ (branch) publicising the unveiling on social media said the three men lost their lives “while on active service in the struggle for freedom”.

It added: “We remember their sacrifice and our community stands proudly together in unwavering solidarity with their families today and everyday.”

A Sinn Fein spokesperson said: “Under the Good Friday Agreement, everyone has the right to remember their dead with dignity and respect.”

Clonoe O’Rahilly’s GAC was contacted for a response.

Ms Bradley, a DUP MLA for North Belfast, said she was “disappointed” the GAA continued to associate themselves with IRA memorials.

Ms Bradley said her issue was that those remembered were being defined by their “participation in terrorist attacks” rather than as members of the Clonoe club.

Clancy (21) was shot dead along with three other IRA members by the SAS on the grounds of St Patrick’s Church in Clonoe, Co Tyrone in February 1992. They were killed minutes after taking part in an attack on Coalisland RUC station — their families claimed the men were the victims of a security force shoot-to-kill policy.

Coney was 24 and an internee at Long Kesh prison camp when he was shot trying to escape in 1974. His family had complained he had been shot while unarmed and that he should have been arrested instead.

Campbell was 19 when he was shot dead alongside fellow IRA member Colm McGirr (23) in December 1983. They were shot in a field on Cloghog Road near Clonoe while a third man driving their vehicle was injured but escaped.