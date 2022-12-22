Galbally can keep hitting the heights by earning spot in All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Final: Joe McMahon

Gaelic Games

Tyrone double All-Ireland winner Joe McMahon is currently finding himself immersed in a drive to bring further national success to the county.

As right-hand man to former Derry manager Paddy Crozier with the Galbally Pearses club, McMahon played a big part in helping the team clinch the Ulster Intermediate Championship title this week.

And now, with the focus already switched to the forthcoming All-Ireland Semi-Final against Galway and Connacht champions Dunmore MacHales, McMahon is hoping to see the side break through a glass ceiling.

This year might not have brought the Tyrone senior county team success but with the All-Ireland U20 title having been captured, the All-Ireland Masters crown having arrived and with Galbally and Stewartstown Harps hot in pursuit of their own helpings of success at the highest level, the Red Hand County could yet commence 2023 on a considerable high.

No one would wish this to happen more fervently than the quiet-spoken McMahon, whose brother Justin and father Paddy have also given superb service to the county.

“I’m just delighted to see two Tyrone club teams enter the All-Ireland ring. Obviously I am particularly pleased with the headway that Galbally have made but the biggest test is yet to come,” stated McMahon.

“The players, management, officials and supporters have been giving it everything lately and it’s very much a case of so far so good. But there is a big challenge for us against a Dunmore McHales side from Galway where football fever is rampant following the county side’s magnificent surge this year.”

Galbally may not have had things all their own way against Corduff in Wednesday night’s Ulster Final but McMahon stressed that the side have been learning from matches like this.

“Maybe at times in games we have been a wee bit jittery but we know now how to deal with this. Players have to make snap decisions in games and maybe they are not always right but you can absorb lessons from this. We have been doing that and we are now a better team for it,” pointed out McMahon.

Versatility was the keynote of his performances in Tyrone colours — he lined out as a forward in the 2005 All-Ireland Final before proving a defensive colossus in the 2008 decider — and he currently takes considerable comfort from the ability of a number of players to fulfil different roles within a side.

“A lot of players now have become more versatile and that can only help matters. The big thing is that in Galbally this serves to step up the competition for starting places and I am sure this applies to other clubs,” stated McMahon.

While a Tyrone All-Ireland Club double would be a massive boost for the county, McMahon’s feet remain firmly rooted to the ground.

“We are going in against Dunmore MacHales and Stewartstown are facing another Galway side in Clifden so let’s just say we both will have our work cut out for us no matter what way you look at it,” smiled McMahon.

Meanwhile, Ulster Council Chairman Ciaran McLaughlin believes that the forthcoming Dr McKenna Cup will prove a big hit with fans.

Since the draw was made last week, there has been considerable speculation surrounding the competition, particularly as it will mark the debut of four new county team managers.

‘’The Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup competition provides teams with the chance to get back into action ahead of their League campaigns commencing and also gives fans the chance to get out again,” stated McLaughlin.