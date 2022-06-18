He was an incredible player and a wonderful person: GAA family comes together to pay tribute to Tyrone hurler Damian Casey

The GAA community have spoken of their shock and devastation after the sudden and, tragic death of Tyrone hurler Damian Casey.

It is understood Casey died following an accident in a swimming pool in Spain.

The 29 year-old had been in the holiday destination to attend a friend’s wedding where he was to act as groomsman.

Since his untimely death on Friday, messages of sympathy have been pouring into the player’s home, the Dungannon Eoghan Rua club and the Tyrone county board.

Casey’s incredible and record-breaking scoring exploits for club and county had projected him onto a special pedestal and such was his status that his passing is viewed as leaving a huge void within the sport he loved.

Ulster Council chairman Ciaran McLaughlin led the tributes to a player who only a few weeks ago had fulfilled a key role in bringing more glory to Tyrone by his massive input into the Nickey Rackard Cup final win over Roscommon.

“Damian never gave less than one hundred per cent on the field of play whether it was for club or county. Indeed, he was exemplary in the manner in which he carried himself. Not only was he a sporting icon but he was a gentleman, one of the nicest people you could ever hope to meet,” states McLaughlin.

“He came from a great family, he epitomised values such as sportsmanship and honesty and he has left his own legacy within the county.”

Tyrone chairman Michael Kerr believes that Casey had played a big part in sparking interest in hurling in Tyrone and had set an example for others to follow.

“You could not have met a nicer person and he was absolutely dedicated to his sport and county,” observes Kerr, “For him to have been taken from his family and from Tyrone at such a young age is indeed a tragedy. He had given so much and indeed had undoubtedly much more to offer.”

If Casey’s skill and scoring exploits elevated him to a special place within Tyrone, then they also commanded the admiration and indeed awe of players from other counties.

Long-serving Antrim and Ulster ace Neil McManus is among those who is quick to acknowledge what he believes has been Casey’s tremendous input into hurling in the province.

“He set the tone for others by his own shining example,” says McManus, “Damian, in my book, was an incredible player and a wonderful person. He led by example – everyone knows that anyway – but even more importantly he was just a first-class guy.”

“I never met anyone with a bad word to say about him. He showed himself to be a real leader when it came to his club or county and he helped both to attain considerable success which will ensure that his memory will abide for decades to come.”

But it was perhaps former Antrim and Ulster player Terence ‘Sambo’ McNaughton who perhaps brought the Casey’s passing into sharp perspective.

“I was walking from my car to Semple Stadium in Thurles for yesterday’s two All-Ireland hurling quarter-final ties and I’m not exaggerating when I say that about 20 people from all parts of the country stopped me to sympathise in relation to Damian’s passing,” says McNaughton.

“I had the great pleasure of coaching him for a short period at the Dungannon club and to tell the truth he was one of the chief reasons why I was there in the first place.”

“He was just a delightful person and I feel privileged to have known and worked with him on the hurling field. He was really a great credit to his family, club and county. His passing means that the sport of hurling has suffered a great loss.”