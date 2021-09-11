‘I’m sure she’s looking down on me’: Tyrone hero Darren McCurry pays emotional tribute to his late mother after All-Ireland win

Darren McCurry has paid tribute to his late mother after inspiring Tyrone to their fourth All-Ireland SFC title against a heartbroken Mayo in Croke Park this evening.

Eileen passed away when her son was just 13, and McCurry told RTÉ: “I’m sure she’s looking down on me today, a happy mother.”

The Edendork sharpshooter finished delivered a pivotal 1-4, 1-2 from play, as the Ulster champions edged out marginal favourites Mayo to claim their fourth All-Ireland triumph, and their first since 2008.

“Tyrone we did it, we’re back!” McCurry roared to the Red Hand faithful after receiving his RTÉ Man of the Match award.

“I don’t know what to say really. Years of hard work for this team, years of struggle, but finally we got there in the end. It’s such an unbelievable feeling for me personally and the boys – just unbelievable,” he admitted.

McCurry’s own career has been pockmarked with some adversity, and he opted off the senior panel three seasons ago – the year Tyrone last reached the All-Ireland final, losing to Dublin.

“When I left in 2018, I just had to get myself back to my best, back to ‘Dazzler’,” he explained, alluding to his self-explanatory nickname.

“And I think I did that, I think I showed that out there today, back enjoying my football, and it’s just an unbelievable feeling here on All-Ireland final day, just taking it all in. Unbelievable.”

Referring to his below-par semi-final performance, he added: “I knew the last day I didn’t do myself justice, things didn’t go well. I knew coming into the final here, I was in great shape and the team was, and I just tried to get every ball and do something with it.”