In pictures: Tyrone and Mayo fans descend on Dublin as 40,000 supporters in Croke Park for All-Ireland final

Tyrone Fans arriving at Croke Park, Dublin, ahead of Tyrone taking on play Mayo in the All Ireland football final. Picture date: Saturday September 11, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Damien Storan/PA Wire

Do you know any of them? Have a look through our fan gallery above to see if you can spot them. We’ll add to it over the course of the evening.

After Dublin’s six-year stronghold on the championship was ended by the Westerners in the semi-final, both sets of supporters believed that this was the year their side could end their wait for All-Ireland glory.

Mayo hadn’t, of course, lifted the Sam Maguire since 1951, losing 10 finals since, while Tyrone were hoping to add to the three titles they won in the space of six seasons from 2003 to 2008 under Mickey Harte.