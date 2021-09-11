In pictures: Tyrone and Mayo fans descend on Dublin as 40,000 supporters in Croke Park for All-Ireland final
Tyrone fans savour the occasion at Croke Park. Pic: INPHO/Tommy Dickson
GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final, Croke Park, Dublin 11/9/2021 Mayo vs Tyrone Tyrone outside Croke park ahead of the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final, Croke Park, Dublin 11/9/2021 Mayo vs Tyrone Young Tyrone fans Daithi O’Neill and Cillian Touhey Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final, Croke Park, Dublin 11/9/2021 Mayo vs Tyrone Young Tyrone Fans (L to R) Clarke Donaghey (10), Rory Donaghey (8), Ronan Horisk (8) and Ellen Horisk (10) Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
Fans arriving at Croke Park, Dublin, ahead of Tyrone taking on play Mayo in the All Ireland football final. Picture date: Saturday September 11, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Damien Storan/PA Wire
A fan with a sign at Croke Park, Dublin, ahead of Tyrone taking on play Mayo in the All Ireland football final. Picture date: Saturday September 11, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Damien Storan/PA Wire
Mayo Fans arriving at Croke Park, Dublin, ahead of Tyrone taking on play Mayo in the All Ireland football final. Picture date: Saturday September 11, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Damien Storan/PA Wire
Mayo Fans arriving at Croke Park, Dublin, ahead of Tyrone taking on play Mayo in the All Ireland football final. Picture date: Saturday September 11, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Damien Storan/PA Wire
A Mayo fan looking for tickets at Croke Park, Dublin, ahead of Tyrone taking on play Mayo in the All Ireland football final. Picture date: Saturday September 11, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Damien Storan/PA Wire
GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final, Croke Park, Dublin 11/9/2021 Mayo vs Tyrone Mayo fans at Croke Park Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie
Mayo Fans arriving at Croke Park, Dublin, ahead of Tyrone taking on play Mayo in the All Ireland football final. Picture date: Saturday September 11, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Damien Storan/PA Wire
Flag and scarf sellers as fans arrive at Croke Park, Dublin, ahead of Tyrone taking on play Mayo in the All Ireland football final. Picture date: Saturday September 11, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Damien Storan/PA Wire
Over 40,000 fans descended on Croke Park for Saturday’s All-Ireland final between Mayo and Tyrone in expectant mood.
Do you know any of them? Have a look through our fan gallery above to see if you can spot them. We’ll add to it over the course of the evening.
After Dublin’s six-year stronghold on the championship was ended by the Westerners in the semi-final, both sets of supporters believed that this was the year their side could end their wait for All-Ireland glory.
Mayo hadn’t, of course, lifted the Sam Maguire since 1951, losing 10 finals since, while Tyrone were hoping to add to the three titles they won in the space of six seasons from 2003 to 2008 under Mickey Harte.