‘It wasn’t a fast one’: Tyrone boss Brian Dooher hits back at Covid-19 questioning after All-Ireland semi-final win over Kerry

Make no mistake, Tyrone are not tolerating any suggestions that they have indeed been ‘cute’ with Kerry, or pulled a fast one with their Covid situation.

The usual questions about the game were out of the road when the word ‘vaccination’ was being thrown around in the press conference. It was too much for joint-manager Brian Dooher who has never been know to suffer fools.

“If this is coming out to attack us here, which it seems to be heading in that direction, I’m not here...” he began.

“We took a decision based on medical advice, and irrelevant of what happened, where we were, medical advice, you know... We took the medical advice. We weren’t fit to field. We were told that. I have a duty of care to those players next door to me.

“Was I going to put them out and something happened to them? Fair enough, I said ‘no, I’m not’. I said I’ll take the hit. And we were getting pilloried for doing this. They weren’t happy that I pulled their Championship on them...

“It wasn’t a fast one. It was effective. I don’t want to get into this here, but if that’s the way this is going, which it seems to me listening to it, I’m in the wrong place.”

And at that, piece said, he left the press conference. Those that have further questions on vaccination rates within the Tyrone panel or further queries about the Covid situation that has ripped through Ulster in general, might get a fuller picture when Tyrone host their press event. But it’s clear from contributions from Kerry folk in the media there is a lack of empathy and understanding about the situation in Tyrone.

Logan was more prepared to get into matters, stating: “If we had trained during the lockdown period collectively, or if we had have played fast and loose with the regulations and with the Covid situation, I would say listen... But I have to say, we did our utmost.

“The numbers where we live are significant. Of course you feel sheepish, of course you feel vulnerable, of course you feel weak in moments when ill-health strikes, whether your own house or your own community. So of course we come here deeply respectful of everybody that kept us on the road. And we don’t make that point lightly.”

Asked when the situation was at it’s most grave, Logan stated: “The week before the Ulster final, was a very, very choppy week.

“And then there was a night, possibly one, maybe two since the Ulster final, where you were thinking ‘is it worth trying to battle through this?’ We had great weather and we were outdoors, then we had some bad, bad weather. It seemed to coincide with that.

“And you’re coming up to training, and everything was on its knees. The numbers were decimated. And there were a couple of nights you’re looking at your physios, your doctors, it’s a big operation now, county football. And you’re sort of thinking, is this fair to everybody? To keep bludgeoning through this?

“And then we had to take our position, which we were prepared to stand on, which was ‘We’ll leave it go. If we have to leave it go, we’ll leave it go’. And as I say, the fairness of the situation, the fairness of the Association, the community spirit, the backdrop of ill-health, and the fact that Kerry were decent to us kept us on our feet.

“And sometimes these things happen, I don’t know. But that was quite a performance today on the back of all that.”

It might just be Ulster paranoia. But whenever Tyrone look at their most dangerous, they seem to get under the skin of the establishment. It won’t matter a single thing to them. They’ll relish it.