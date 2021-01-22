'It would be nice': Tyrone hero Colm Cavanagh leaves door open to county retirement u-turn

When Colm Cavanagh called time on his 13-year term with Tyrone towards the end of September, then manager Mickey Harte lost one of his most trusted foot soldiers.

In a stellar career in the Red Hand jersey, it was Cavanagh's potent blend of skill, courage and versatility that were to underpin his lengthy tenure in the spotlight. Invariably a towering presence when located at midfield, he was to morph into an imposing sweeper and become an invaluable asset in the team's pursuit of success.

Tyrone have to go back to 2008 for their last acquaintance with the Sam Maguire Cup but, with the new management team of Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher busily immersed in preparations for the season ahead, Cavanagh's belief that the restructured Red Hands can put last year's lean spell behind them certainly carries some gravitas.

"I think Tyrone have a fantastic set-up at the moment both in terms of management and players," he says. "There is no doubt that Mickey Harte has set a very high bar for Tyrone and left the team in a good place."

And there is just the possibility that Cavanagh may yet do an about-turn on his decision to step aside.

"I suppose I know a lot of the players who are involved now personally and I've played with them over the years," he explains.

"Part of me has been sitting going 'I've played 13 under the one regime, what is a short season?'. If the guys would be willing or are even thinking of coming back to approach me, it would be nice. But ultimately there are a lot of things that are going to come into play here if it was to happen.

"There's obviously a bit of temptation there but look, who knows? Obviously things have all halted and stalled at the moment, so we'll see how it goes."

While Cavanagh acknowledges former boss Harte's many-sided achievements, which were topped off by three All-Ireland title triumphs, he nonetheless was not surprised when the managerial winds of change blew through the county.

"I think maybe the time was ripe for things to be freshened up," he adds. "We had grown accustomed to doing things the same way, so it will be interesting to see how everything works out going forward. To be honest, over the past five years in particular, it was the same year on year so maybe it was time for change. When you think about it, there is a whole new management team in there and they will certainly bring plenty to the table."

Cavanagh, brother of Tyrone legend Sean, pinpoints that "so much sacrifice and commitment" is required now if success is to be attained at the top level.

"This being the case, it's not always possible to give yourself completely to it but I think the current Tyrone squad has a great appetite," he says.

While conceding that he was slightly disappointed not to have had his years of unstinting service to the Red Hands recognised in some way, he is fully behind what he believes will be an all-out drive for success.

"When you look at the talent in the attack, in particular with players like Cathal McShane, Mattie Donnelly, Conor McKenna, Peter Harte and Darren McCurry in there, you just know that competition for places is going to be razor-sharp," insists Cavanagh.

"There will be no prisoners taken in training because of the high standards that all players will be trying to attain. I think there is an All-Ireland title in this group of players.

"Dublin have been the dominant force and they represent a huge challenge to every other team."