‘It’s time to take Sam back to Tyrone’: Padraig Hampsey hails ‘mastermind’ coaches after All-Ireland final victory over Mayo

Tyrone captain Padraig Hampsey paid tribute to the 'masterminds' of his side's All-Ireland success as he got his hands on the Sam Maguire.

The skipper put the victory down to managerial duo Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher, who took the reins of the county only in November last year after the departure of three-time All-Ireland winning boss Mickey Harte.

Few then would have predicted that their very first season in charge would end in All-Ireland glory but goals from Cathal McShane and Darren McCurry after a penalty miss from Mayo ensured a six-point final victory at Croke Park.

"It's time to leave Croker and bring Sam back to Tyrone," Hampsey concluded before lifting the famous trophy aloft to rapturous applause.

Over the course of a gracious victory speech, Hampsey paid tribute to his county and to final opponents Mayo.

"I am delighted to be standing here today in the company and on behalf of the Tyrone people and the Tyrone team," he said. "To win the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship is a privilege and an honour that is inspired by past generations of Tyrone people who have worked so hard to get us here.

"To our GAA, officials and stewards, you made this day possible. We wouldn't be here without you. To all the clubs, our sponsors and you the supporters, to my fellow players; what can I say? It's been my privilege to train with you all year. You have risen to the challenge and done it with good spirit. You honour yourselves, your families, your clubs, your county and the GAA. You are true champions.

"To our families and employers, who are also champions today. Thank you, this victory is for you.

"We can't forget Mayo. No other county provides more inspiration to us than Mayo. It's been our privilege and honour to share this field with you so thank-you for that."

But the final word was held for those two 'masterminds'.

Hampsey said: "As we complete our 2021 journey, it's said that successful people find successful places for themselves and that successful leaders find successful places for other. Fearghal and Brian along with their backroom team have masterminded our success here today. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

"I know how much they have poured into this team. Thank you."

Joint boss Dooher, who captained the county to All-Ireland success in 2005 and 2008, reflected that praise back onto his players.

"You get that first year bounce," he said, modestly. "We got the rub of the green when we needed it and thankfully we're here now.

"It's all about the players. They put their heart and soul into this.

"It's a bit of relief. Words can't express what we feel. The boys are getting their just rewards today. They put in a huge shift, faced an uphill battle but dug deep and got their rewards.

"I'm very proud of what they've done this year. From we first came in, they've done everything we've asked and more. That's what it takes these days.

"The defence has been outstanding all year and again today but the workrate was phenomenal all across the field. That's a very good Mayo side."

Adding their congratulations for Tyrone was First Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

Mr Givan said: “Congratulations to Tyrone on winning the All-Ireland championship for the fourth time. The passion and determination of the team on the pitch has been mirrored by their supporters right across Northern Ireland and beyond.

“Well done to the players and all those associated in their success. They deserve their celebrations this evening."

He added: “This is a significant achievement after what has been a very difficult period for elite sports. It is great to see our local sportspeople excel, and the Tyrone team has certainly done that.”

Ms O’Neill commented: “Congratulations to Tyrone Seniors on winning the All-Ireland and bringing the Sam Maguire home after 13 years.

“In a time of uncertainty they gave the people of Tyrone hope, positivity and a cause for optimism.

“I am immensely proud of all the players, management and those who have played a part in this incredible result.

“This campaign has not been without its challenges but was fought with real determination, and brought the county together in support of the team.

“Commiserations to Mayo, it was the Red Hands’ year and I hope the start of many more to come. Tyrone abú.”