Kerry 2-18 Tyrone 0-12

Seán O'Shea of Kerry celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Reigning All-Ireland SFC champions Kerry have convincingly beaten Tyrone at Croke Park to make tomorrow’s semi-final draw.

Second half goals from Diarmuid O’Connor and Seanie O’Shea, and a five-point haul from talisman David Clifford helped the Kingdom on their way.

Paudie Clifford was sent-off for a second bookable offence late on after a tussle with Conor Meyler, who also saw red.