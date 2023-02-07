MacRory Cup Final a showcase for Tyrone talent, says Diarmuid McNulty

Diarmuid McNulty played in the side that won the 2007 MacRory and Hogan cups — © ©INPHO/James Crombie

This Sunday’s MacRory Cup Final between two Tyrone schools in Holy Trinity Cookstown, and Omagh Christian Brothers School, will display the breadth of talent in the county.

The second MacRory decider featuring an all-Tyrone line-up is highlighted by the volume of clubs feeding into the respective panels.

Holy Trinity Cookstown’s panel is made up of players from 12 different clubs, while Omagh have no fewer than 13 clubs contributing players.

The Final takes place at O’Neill’s Healy Park at 2pm.

The Omagh school is managed by Diarmuid McNulty, who himself played in the CBS side that won the 2007 MacRory and Hogan Cups.

He said: “You have to hand it to the clubs at youth level and the work that is going on there. The fact that it is an all-Tyrone, it will be a good atmosphere and plenty of people coming from families and relations in the whole thing.”