Mattie Donnelly defying the medics to prolong his Tyrone journey

When long-serving Tyrone ace Mattie Donnelly was initially confronted by the prospect of having to play through the pain barrier on an ongoing basis, he knew then that he had to take stock of his career.

But he battled back to full fitness only to suffer an even worse hamstring injury during the Red Hands’ dramatic fall from grace against Kerry in the Allianz League last year.

It was this setback that left Donnelly devastated, particularly when scan reports provided confirmation that it could prove career-ending.

Yet Donnelly, quiet and reflective at the best of times, took time out to consider his future before taking the boldest decision of his life.

“The medical people were looking for me to go for surgery again and I just thought that if I went for surgery that was me done because it’s such a long way back and the body takes so long to get over surgery,” reveals Donnelly.

“I made the decision against a lot of advice to avoid surgery at that stage so there’s been a lot of hard work undertaken to get over that hurdle and there still is a lot of work involved in just keeping the body right to compete at inter-county level.

“I can never look too far ahead and, despite the last few weeks proving difficult, I’ve been enjoying training with the boys and being in their company.

“We probably weren’t expressing that in the way that we can but right now we have taken satisfaction from Sunday’s win over Kerry and we will go back to training and try to kick on again.”

For a player who thought that his original hamstring problem would see him draw the curtain on his career at club and county level, Donnelly’s recovery has bordered on the miraculous.

His patience, dedication and self-sacrifice have been such that he has to an extent defied medical science and resurrected his career to such an point that he was named man of the match on Sunday.

Indeed, right now he is totally immersed in Tyrone’s bid to secure their place in Division One of the league, much to the relief of joint managers Fergal Logan and Brian Dooher.

“When it was said to me in no uncertain terms ‘your county career is over and you can get back with the club’, I spoke to people about what was possible and they gave me a bit of hope,” reflects Donnelly.

"I committed myself to my full recovery as I didn’t want to go out that way. I threw the kitchen sink at regaining full fitness. I felt I had no option but to make it work.

"You always have to keep the wolf from the door but I’m willing to do that.

“You mightn’t have many of these days left and I was just enjoying life with the Tyrone boys.”

Modest and unassuming almost to a fault, the team ethic still comes first with Donnelly. With a corps of players having called time on their Tyrone careers since their 2021 All-Ireland final win, he simply did not want to add his name to that list.

“It’s never easy to make a big decision but I just felt a sense of duty and indeed a strong affiliation with the boys who were with Tyrone,” he discloses.

“I’ve a lot of time for them and it wouldn’t be in my nature not to batten down the hatches through these sort of patches.

“I still think I’ve plenty to offer.

“I enjoy county football and all that goes with it. People say it’s a big sacrifice but I enjoy it. When I felt I had juice in the tank, why not?”

Tyrone’s demise since their 2021 All-Ireland triumph has surprised many but Donnelly prefers to keep things in context.

“We have been disappointed, to be honest,” he admits.

“But I don’t believe any All-Ireland champions have faced the turnaround and the fixtures schedule we had in terms of the club season and Covid. The schedules were impacted in going from the club into the county and no one really got a chance to re-focus.”