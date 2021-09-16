Mattie Donnelly says Tyrone’s All-Ireland heroes aren’t content to rest on one winner’s medal

Mattie Donnelly has spent the last 11 years beavering away at the coal face for Tyrone in a variety of roles.

The 30-year-old Trillick clubman has slotted in at wing-back, midfield, half-forward and full-forward for the Red Hands and has served a term as captain.

But right now this busy accountant has one goal in mind — to see Tyrone drive on from last Saturday’s spectacular success and enjoy an extended period on the All-Ireland throne.

Having already hailed the efforts of the players who consigned Mayo to yet more heartbreak on the biggest stage of all, Donnelly is at pains to stress that it was the overall efforts of the 30-plus Tyrone squad that brought a fourth All-Ireland title to the county.

“There is no doubt that this is a very exciting squad and the challenge for us now is to build on what has been achieved,” stresses Donnelly. “But I think that going forward we have to be aware that we have room for more improvement. Having said that, I believe that if we apply ourselves well then the potential is there to make more progress.

“I think we have shown what we are capable of but the important thing is that we must continue to be the best we can so that we can deal with the tests that will undoubtedly come our way.”

Donnelly’s overall perception of the sport and his insight into tactical and strategic analysis have armed him with a deep-seated appreciation of just what it takes to be successful.

Even before Tyrone had moved into championship overdrive, the astute Donnelly predicted that Conor Meyler and Kieran McGeary would, in his own words, “be absolutely integral elements of our strategy”.

And look where the two players are today — in the running for the coveted PwC Player of the Year award.

Given that Donnelly’s bold prediction was made at a stage when Dublin, Kerry and Mayo among others were still in contention for the All-Ireland title, this underlined his appreciation of just what it would take if Tyrone were to advance.

The towering performances of Meyler and McGeary, coupled with the emergence of Brian Kennedy and Conn Kilpatrick as a dynamic midfield partnership, not only bore testimony to the shrewd judgement of management duo Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher but actually formed the basis for Tyrone’s game plan.

In addition, Donnelly, Peter Harte, Ronan McNamee and Niall Morgan form the old guard in a team that has responded superbly to the promptings of their management duo.

With a number of other players knocking on the door in a bid to secure regular places in the side, Donnelly believes that Tyrone’s well of talent is close to overflowing.

Yet he is urging players and supporters to take nothing for granted going forward.

“I think other teams will feel that they missed the boat this year and will be particularly keen to come back next year so we must be ready for that,” warns Donnelly. “I believe that this Tyrone squad can move on but that will only come about with commitment, enthusiasm and resilience.

“We as players have won All-Ireland medals but we don’t want to leave it at that. We want to push on and show that we can stay at the top if we can.”