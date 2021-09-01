Mayo vs Tyrone: All-Ireland final ticket plan unlikely to change

The GAA is unlikely to alter its terms regarding the distribution of All-Ireland football final tickets despite the Government opening the door for a further 20,000-plus to be potentially made available.

From Monday next, a crowd can lift to 75pc of a venue’s capacity provided all ticket holders are fully vaccinated. That would allow the GAA to admit more than 60,000 for Saturday week’s Mayo-Tyrone final at the 82,300 venue, but with tickets already being distributed without conditions it is unlikely to be reviewed at this late stage.

As it is, 40,000 are permitted to attend the match – that can now rise by a further 1,150 in line with the 50pc guideline of a venue’s capacity that also comes into effect from Monday. But the GAA has been making submissions in recent weeks to lift that by a further 10,000 without conditions around vaccination. There may be further clarity by the end of the week.

By October 22, capacity crowds will be able to attend sports fixtures once more.