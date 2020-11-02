Mickey Harte stays silent on his future after Tyrone loss

Narrow wins for Donegal over Tyrone have become entirely commonplace over the last decade, but as familiar as the pattern of this game seemed with Declan Bonner's side remaining on course for three consecutive Ulster titles, the flipside of that has to be getting to Tyrone.

After the game, manager Mickey Harte was asked about his intentions for 2021. Harte had agreed a two-year term at the end of 2018 having reached an All-Ireland final and this was the conclusion at that time.

Normally, Harte would answer that query emphatically, stating that he intended to continue when it came up in the past. Here it felt, well, like so much of everything now, different.

"I haven't considered anything about that just right now," he answered.

All of that, we leave for another day. This was Championship football like we had never really seen it, with the pitch resembling a battlefield afterwards.

Only, it was exactly like this in 2015 and Donegal won that day by simply making fewer mistakes than the opposition.

Now that we recognise we are in a period of winter football, certain values apply. The importance of having a freetaker bang on form is critical to your chances and Tyrone kept coughing up frees down their own left wing to suit Donegal attacker Ciaran Thompson.

Even when he had two long-range ones, a moment of Tyrone indiscipline forced referee Joe McQuillan to move them closer to goal. Thompson finished with seven points, five from frees.

By contrast Tyrone grew ever more wasteful as the day went on, their main performers not on song. Four wides in the first half were followed by a staggering eight in the second. Some of them were dreadful efforts.

They couldn't get their attacking game going and could free up the fresh addition Conor McKenna. Neil McGee was sent to mark him. He certainly stopped him before he himself was withdrawn at half-time. Paul Brennan fared just as well in the second half, McKenna scoring just one point all day, that a first half free.

Harte was not happy with the means used, however. Asked about McKenna being 'marshalled' by McGee, he said: "It's a strange word to call it that. Marshalled sounds like something a job well done.

"I think that was man-handling and I don't think he got the correct protection he deserved from the officials.

"So marshal, yeah, you can call it that. I would call it worse than that.

"And to end up with Conor McKenna getting booked, now that's a bit ridiculous I think, if people looked into the detail of that."

As you might imagine, his opposite number Bonner saw things differently, praising McGee's performance.

"Neil has played against many's a top forward in the country over the past 10, 12 years, and he continues to do that. He put on a big shift but had to come out at half-time."

Asked about Harte's assessment of the marking job, Bonner was in no mood to engage, snapping back, "I'm not answering silly questions.

"I'm not going to discuss any of those, I'll have to see them again. I'm not going to get involved in any of that."

Onto the football, such as it was.

Conditions underfoot meant that players spent a lot of time on the deck but Tyrone started out stronger with Darren McCurry snapping up a Shaun Patton kickout to run in and point to open matters. McCurry then added a free and Matthew Donnelly finished a well worked move.

They would move 0-5 to 0-1 in front by the time the first water break arrived, a period characterised by a serious amount of off the ball incidents being carried out with extremely lenient consequences. It was similar in ways to the game the previous day between Cavan and Monaghan and is something the provincial Councils may wish to discuss after the weekend.

Michael Langan got Donegal's second point with a tricky finish, but then came the usual big play from Patton. He drilled a kickout 80 metres to Peader Mogan. With nobody close by he was able to carry and lay off to the powerful Langan to slot past Niall Morgan in the Tyrone goals.

Michael Langan celebrates victory

This was in the middle of a 1-3 to 0-1 run of scores from Donegal that stunned Tyrone.

After half time it took a brilliant Darragh Canavan strike from distance to take them out of their funk. And when Patton over-indulged around the back and his intended target with a routine hand pass, Eoghan Ban Gallagher, stumbled, Canavan was in like a flash to pick up, hold off the challenge and roll to the net.

That came just before Donegal rolled four points together to let them assume control, from Brennan, two from Thompson and Peader Mogan.

By contrast, Tyrone threw away possession carelessly and took off their two scoring forwards in Darren McCurry and Canavan. When the chances came, they fell to the wrong players and their greatest threats were by then off the pitch.

They ended this campaign like many others, the story is starting to look more than dated.

DONEGAL: S Patton; S McMenamin, N McGee, EB Gallagher; R McHugh, P Brennan 0-1, J McKelvey; H McFadden, C McGonigle; C Thompson 0-7, 5f, N O'Donnell, M Langan 1-2; P Mogan, M Murphy, J Brennan 0-2

Subs: E McHugh for McKelvey 24m, A McClean for McGee (HT), O Gallen 0-1 for O'Donnell (44m), P McGrath for P Brennan (54m), J McGee for McGonigle (71m)

TYRONE: N Morgan 0-1, 1x'45'; L Rafferty, R McNamee, M McKernan; T McCann, M O'Neill, C Meyler; B Kennedy, M Donnelly 0-1; K McGeary, C McKenna 0-1f, F Burns 0-1; D McCurry 0-3, 1f, P Harte 0-1, D Canavan 1-1

Subs: M Bradley 0-2 for McCurry (50m), R Donnelly for O'Neill (53m), P Hampsey for Kennedy (56m), N Sludden for Canavan (64m)

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan).