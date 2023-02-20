Missed opportunities cost Tyrone dear in defeat to Galway

Late points flurry not enough to take victory

For the second away fixture in-a-row Tyrone returned home empty handed after losing by three points to Galway in Tuam.

The visitors trailed by four points at the break, but with the wind at their backs they soon closed the gap to the minimum on the restart.

At that stage they had a couple of half chances for goals, but failed to take them. Galway reasserted themselves to take control and were comfortable winners in the end after a purple patch between the 53rd and 66th minutes yielded six points without reply.

Galway held a four-point lead at the break, 0-7 to 0-3, opening the scoring in the second minute with a well taken score from the impressive Matthew Tierney.

Goalkeeper Niall Morgan was off target from a 45 while at the other end Tierney was unlucky with an effort from distance which hit the post and went wide.

Galway's John Maher and Dylan McHugh celebrate Galway's win — © ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

It took Tyrone until the 14th minute to open their account from a Darragh Canavan free and in the next attack Paudie Hampsey almost put them in front but his shot struck the post.

A close range free from Paul Conroy put Galway back in front before a flowing move in the 22nd minute resulted in a point by Peter Cooke. Galway were winning a lot of breaking ball and they moved 0-4 to 0-1 ahead thanks to a brilliantly struck free from Conroy from all of 48 metres out.

The visitors were struggling at this stage and fell further behind when Tierney knocked over a free. Tyrone were patient in their build-up play against the elements, but on an occasion when they injected a bit of pace Cormac Quinn took a good point.

Tierney then cut in from the right wing to confidently split the posts for his third score of the half, but straight away Tyrone responded with a quality score from out on the left wing by Darren McCurry. It was Galway though who had the final say of the half with a well taken point from the left wing by Jack Glynn.

Tyrone started the second half a different side as they put pressure on Galway keeper Connor Gleeson’s kickouts. Cathal McShane swivelled to take a good point before McCurry pointed from play as well as a free.

Niall Sludden and Darragh Canavan might have hit goals for Tyrone, but both spilled the ball when through. Conroy lifted the siege for Galway with a point, but that was quickly cancelled out at the other end by Cormac Munroe.

Substitute Cathal Sweeney, who made a major impact with three points, got his first score. McShane responded with a mark after a good delivery from Michael McKernan but Ian Burke then fisted a point.

Tyrone got to grips again around midfield. Man of the match Tierney kicked three of the next four points with Sean Kelly also landing a point, but they struggled again and Sweeney popped up to fist over the bar.

A Canavan free stopped the rot for Tyrone with their first score in 15 minutes, but time was against them. Sweeney scored again to keep Galway in control and while the Red Hands finished strongly with points from Richard Donnelly, McCurry, Peter Harte and Paudie Hampsey it was academic at that stage as they slumped to a second defeat of the campaign.

Galway: C Gleeson, E Kelly, S Kelly (0-1) J Glynn (0-1), D McHugh, J Daly, D O Flaherty, P Conroy (0-3, 2F), C McDaid, M Tierney (0-6, 3F), P Cooke (0-1), J Heaney, P Kelly, E Finnerty, I Burke (0-1). Subs: J McGrath for O Flaherty (HT), C Sweeney (0-3) for Finnerty (HT), J Maher for P Kelly 69 min, R Finnerty for McDaid 71 mins

Tyrone: N Morgan, M McKernan, C Munroe (0-1), P Hampsey (0-1), C Quinn (0-1), P Harte (0-1), N Devlin, B Kennedy, F Burns, C Meyler, C Kilpatrick, N Sludden, D McCurry (0-4, 2F), C McShane (0-2, 1M), D Canavan (0-2, 2F). Subs: J Oguz for Devlin 50 min, R Canavan for Sludden 56 min, R Donnelly (0-1) for Quinn 58 min, M Donnelly for Burns 64 min

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).