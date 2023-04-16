Monaghan’s Ryan O’Toole sinks Tyrone with last gasp goal

Tyrone 1-18 Monaghan 2-17

Monaghan wing back Ryan O’Toole proved to be the hero at Healy Park when he bagged an injury-time goal to send Tyrone out of the Ulster Championship.

It was a gripping contest from start to finish with Tyrone coming from one down with time running out to lead by one thanks to a Darren McCurry brace of points before that late goal.

Tyrone led 1-10 to 0-8 at the interval after having the wind at their backs in the opening period. During the first-half Darragh Canavan in particular was to the fore hitting a goal and four points by the 22nd minute.

It was McCurry who opened the scoring with a neat point from out on the right wing inside 60 seconds before wing half back O’Toole levelled matters in the third minute. Canavan then hit a brilliant point for the lead before adding one from a free.

Conor McManus opened his account from a free before Mattie Donnelly hit a superb point. Tyrone were working hard on putting pressure on the Monaghan kickout and they got their reward in the 11th minute when Canavan collected a breaking ball to combine with McCurry before finishing in style to the net past keeper Rory Beggan.

Jack McCarron responded with a free before McManus hit an outstanding point from play from out on the right wing. Conor Meyler then got his first of the half and that was followed by a beauty with the left boot from Canavan.

McManus and Canavan traded points as did McCurry and McManus from frees. Tyrone finished the half strongly with excellent scores from Meyler and Donnelly to stretch the lead to six before McManus had the final say of the half with his sixth point and fifth from frees.

Monaghan began the second-half on fire and a Kieran Duffy point was followed by one from a McCarron free. Michael Bannigan then cut in from the right wing to hit a beauty and it was very much game-on at that stage.

McManus knocked over another free before Donnelly got a much-needed Tyrone point when he fisted over. Conor McCarthy and Conn Kilpatrick exchanged points before Stephen O Hanlon cut in from the left wing to blast past Niall Morgan in the 57th minute to put the visitors in front.

Substitute Shane Carey then made it a two-point game with an effort from 40 metres out. Monaghan keeper Beggan then made a great save to deny Tyrone full back Ronan McNamee a goal with Morgan converting the resulting 45.

With seven minutes to go Canavan curled over a brilliant equaliser only for Monaghan to come straight down the field for McManus to point a free. McCurry and McCarthy swapped points as the game slipped into injury-time. Substitute Niall Sludden levelled matters only for a ninth of the day from McManus to put the visitors back in front.

That McCurry brace saw the lead change hands again but O’Toole had the final say with that goal to send them through to a semi-final meeting with holders, Derry.

Tyrone: N Morgan (0-1, 45), M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey, C Meyler (0-2), P Harte, C Quinn, B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick (0-1), F Burns, M O Neill, K McGeary, D McCurry (0-5, 3F), M Donnelly (0-3), D Canavan 1-5 (1F). Subs: J Oguz for O Neill, R Canavan for Donnelly, N Sludden (0-1) for McGeary, M McGleenan for Burns, C Munroe for McKernan.

Monaghan: R Beggan, T McPhillips, K Duffy (0-1), R Wylie, C Boyle, Karl O Connell, R O Toole (1-1), D Hughes, K Lavelle, S O Hanlon (1-0), M Bannigan (0-1), C McCarthy (0-2), J McCarron (0-2, 2F), K Gallagher, C McManus (0-9, 8F). Subs: S Carey (0-1) for McPhillips, K Hughes for D Hughes, S Jones for McCarron, D Ward for O Connell, F Kelly for O’Toole.

Referee: N Cullen, Fermanagh