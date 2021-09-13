‘My target was to win one match’: Tyrone joint managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher reflect on All-Ireland glory

Prior to the final, Tyrone joint-manager Feargal Logan was asked if a win on Saturday evening might erase the trauma of the 1995 final when he played and Tyrone lost.

Happily, he has found peace with his past now, in that moment when he and Brian Dooher lifted Sam Maguire skywards for Tyrone’s fourth All-Ireland title. Dooher has been involved in all four of them, but this was Logan’s first.

“Well, it probably does in truth, there’s no getting away from the fact that ’95 was a very painful day for Tyrone and in particular for the ’95 lads who I ran with in the day and still would run with,” said Logan.

“I took all their names on my phone here, I’d love to give them a shout tomorrow and say ‘listen lads, that’s one that got away and we didn’t redeem it as players, but in my mind anyway this is somewhat of a redemption.”

While Mayo ran down blind alleys and got progressively more laboured as the second half went on, Tyrone – just as they did against Kerry – struck their goals at the precise time required. The adrenalin shot that Cathal McShane’s goal brought was only superseded by the bolt of electricity from Darren McCurry’s palm into the net from Conor McKenna’s no-look pass.

It was one of those days that small margins went in Tyrone’s favour.

“Yeah, in the immortal words of Paidi O’Se, ‘a grain of rice tips the balance’. That’s what you live and die by in football,” Logan added.

“You can be very sore as a manager when you go home and that grain of rice has gone against you, so it was small margins.

“But probably the goals set us up, goals win matches and we were lucky to get them and they worked, and our midfield was outstanding, as Brian says, we knew they were good footballers, it’s hard to see that sometimes, but we’re seeing them every night.”

He also talked of how unplanned this success was after the match, stating: “My starting ambition anyway, without declaring it to Brian, was to win one match. We managed to do that as Tyrone managers and then it just progressed from there.

"We had no big plans or targets to be honest that way. We just mucked in night after night and saw where it led us and it was fairly up and down but it's ended happily with Tyrone as All-Ireland champions and players who have been battled hardened and committed their life's cause to it, who are outstanding footballers, and I'm delighted they've got All-Ireland medals.”

Sitting beside him, Brian Dooher wore the most content expression. In 2008, he was in this room alongside Mickey Harte and Brian McGuigan, boots on and socks rolled down his ankles. What he has achieved coming from an unfashionable corner of Tyrone football has been staggering.

But it doesn’t surprise anyone that has encountered him. He smoulders with a passion for his county and a bright intelligence.

“It gives you a great sense of satisfaction. A lot of relief for us here. They left everything in and that is what they do, everything revolves around football. They gave us a commitment at the start of the year that they would do whatever it takes and they did,” he said.

“It wasn’t exactly in a straight line but we got there, and it is just good to be here at this stage, probably the next few days at home, we will know exactly what it means.”

He also said he wondered why a team had to be patient.

“I suppose everyone has different opinions but the question I would ask is why wait a year or two. There is no other management any different. You might have only one chance so you make the most of it whenever you can.

“And let’s face it, we had the rub of the green at times and we needed it, particularly in the semi-final, we got a right bit of luck. And today too, we used up a right bit of it.”