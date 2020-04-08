Neamh Woods: It's important to encourage those who may be finding the situation a struggle

We are asking our sporting personalities how they are dealing with action coming to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic and how it has affected their daily lives.

Today, we speak to Tyrone ladies gaelic football captain and Larkfield netball player Neamh Woods a school teacher by profession.

Q: How are you keeping?

A: I am fine but I don't think anyone can take their health for granted. It's great to be able to keep busy and I think in the present circumstances, those of us who can lead our realigned daily lives should be very grateful for this.

Q: How are being affected?

A: Well, for a start I am a teacher in St Ciaran's College, Ballygawley, and since the school closed I have had to re-adjust my lifestyle. Obviously I am getting the chance to spend more time with my family and do things that I might not normally undertake although this is generally only within the confines of my home. The uncertainty in relation to the time-frame of the coronavirus crisis gives us all food for thought but staying indoors is paramount at this point in time.

Q: How are you staying fit?

A: Sarah Connolly is the Tyrone ladies football team strength and conditioning coach and she has given all the players in the squad a detailed outline of what they should be doing in order to help achieve peak fitness. The fact that no collective training can be done just now is something that we all have to live with.

Just prior to the coronavirus striking, my netball team, Larkfield, won the Premier League and since then I have been getting in practice whenever I can.

Q: How are you keeping up morale?

A: I have a fairly positive outlook on life in general and I feel that this is helping to sustain me at the present time. I think it is important that people like myself try and encourage others who may be struggling to find hope in the present situation. I have always tended to look upon the glass being half-full as opposed to being half-empty and I can understand how people's spirits can suffer in the present circumstances.

Q: Where are you drawing your personal strength from right now?

A: I suppose as captain of the Tyrone ladies team, I have learned what it is like to be entrusted with responsibility and I like to think that my leadership qualities are helping me at present. I also take encouragement from the fact that I am fairly resilient and don't allow myself to get down. There is a great spirit of togetherness in the Larkfield team, too, and I derive great heart from this.

Q: Sports fans are staying at home, too - what book, film or box set would you recommend to them?

A: In terms of a book, I think that any good sporting autobiography would fit the bill, while the film 'The Greatest Showman' is particularly uplifting and would make for appropriate viewing just now. For box-set choice, I would go for the 'Love Hate' series.

Q: What life lessons are you learning from this crisis?

A: I have no doubts on this one - the crisis has taught me to be more appreciative of my health, my family, my job and my sport. Like a lot of other people, maybe, I have been taking these elements in my life for granted but I have had time to reflect on how fortunate I have been and I am even more grateful for this now. In one sense, we really have to count our blessings.

Q: When all this is over, what's the first thing you will do?

A: I think I will do two things if I get the chance. I will go back to collective football training with a spring in my step and my focus will also be on the Northern Ireland Shield Final in netball which Larkfield would just love to win if and when it is played. I suppose I would have to say, too, that if we come out on the other side of this crisis, I would enjoy a dining out experience in the company of friends.

Q: What's your message for fans in both your sports right now?

A: I would love to think now that the Ladies National football League has been prematurely terminated because of the coronavirus, our team will give followers something to cheer about when the All-Ireland Championship comes round. I am disappointed that we did not get the chance to maintain our quest for promotion in the league but maybe we can make up for this in the Championship. I would also hope that everyone associated with Larkfield gets behind us for the Shield decider.