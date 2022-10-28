Old rivals Errigal Ciaran and Carrickmore ready to add another chapter to rivalry in Tyrone Senior Football Championship Final

Less than 10 miles separate the towns of Carrickmore and Ballygawley, but really the natural hinterland between Errigal Ciaran and Carrickmore meets at a narrow bridge on the Whitebridge Road.

This year’s Tyrone Championship will throw up a new winner, just as it has for the last 18 seasons. The last club to defend the O’Neill Cup was Carrickmore, back in 2004 and 2005.

The club that stopped them in the 2006 decider? Errigal Ciaran.

The club that prevented Carrickmore going for three-in-a-row in 1997? Errigal Ciaran.

When Errigal Ciaran were going for their own three-in-a-row in 1995, it was Carrickmore that won that Championship.

And so it goes.

Although Carrickmore sit at the top of the Championship leaderboard with 15 titles, nine of those were from an era before the old factions of St Ciaran’s Ballygawley and Glencull combined to form Errigal Ciaran in 1990.

Since then and a rapid rise through the ranks, Errigal have grabbed seven titles for themselves. The last of those, however, was a decade ago when Enda McGinley captained them.

When Errigal were young and fresh, it’s fair to say that their identity was forged through a few factors; their ferocious rivalry with their neighbours, and the county and occasionally province-wide attraction of fans travelling from anywhere to see Peter Canavan in action.

As tough as the rivalry was, relationships and respect flourished in time.

Errigal Ciaran's Enda McGinley lifts the Tyrone SFC in 2012

“It just ended up for those nine or 10 years it was our battle and everybody in Tyrone started to forget about their own team and all that was being talked about was Carrickmore and Errigal all the time. It would draw the crowds, even if it was a league game or whatever,” says Carrickmore’s hero of that period, Raymond Munroe.

As a player, he was an archetypal, physically imposing full-back. But by 1999, the club were struggling for a manager. They began the season bringing in coaches for a session here and there, and then a dressing room discussion put it to Munroe that he might take it on himself.

“I made the decision that if I was doing it, I would withdraw myself from the team. I couldn’t be putting pressure on myself and I said I would do it until it took the club to get a manager. And they ended up taking two years!” he laughs.

His first year in charge, they beat Killyclogher in the County decider. The following year, Errigal got the better of them in the decider after a replay.

Munroe felt he had done enough as a manager and the club brought in the legendary John Brennan, who would later go on to bring Derry to the 2011 Ulster final.

His intention was to keep himself in some shape by playing reserve football. But Brennan convinced him to play a game at full-forward and he ended up being a revelation, finishing the year as Carrickmore’s highest scorer.

However, between the Semi-Final and Final, Munroe had arranged a family holiday to Florida. No big issue. He could still train when away and would be back in great time.

That is, until the events of 9/11 and the collapse of the Twin Towers that threw world travel into turmoil.

Attempts to transfer flights to other airlines proved difficult and the family had to make their way from Florida to Washington after a series of bomb scares in the Florida airport.

Carrickmore legend Raymond Munroe

They spent days at airports until they eventually caught a flight to London. Carrickmore booked him onto a flight to Belfast, rather than Dublin where his car was parked. By then, time had ticked on to being the day of the County Final.

In London, they had to make a journey across terminals, and missed a connecting flight. The next flight was stood down. All the while, he was being kept informed of developments as Carrickmore gathered themselves up to go to Omagh and play the Final.

At Belfast, he was lifted by Mick Daly and spirited down the road.

“But anyway, we got there eventually. I got down the road and the fellas met me at the dressing room door, heading out for the second half while I was heading in to get changed.”

Munroe spent most of the second half warming up along the line, the crowd enraptured by the drama of it all, until eventually Brennan sent him on. The roar almost lifted the roof.

“I ran on to the referee and gave him the slip. As I was running up to full-forward, I passed Brian Gormley and told him, ‘Here, the legs are already gone on me,’ he recalls.

“We were 33 hours on the go without sleeping. The whole adrenalin just wore off as I was about to go on.”

Facing him in the Errigal goals, was their captain, Cathal McAnenly.

“The more times you meet somebody, it lends itself to the rivalry. I’m not totally sure about the word rivalry, but it was certainly competitive anyway,” he says.

“It’s sport, it’s competitive but you have to get on with your life. Plenty of good friendships were formed out of it too.”

For the good of Tyrone, of course. In time, Munroe and McAnenly would take the reigns of Tyrone minors from 2008 to 2010. In that time they won the Ulster title three times and the All-Ireland twice. Those teams would be a stepping stone for the likes of Mattie and Richie Donnelly, Peter Harte, Niall Sludden, Ronan O’Neill and Darren McCurry.

This Sunday, a real throw-back is in store as one of the great rivalries is renewed.