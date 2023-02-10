Omagh CBS and Holy Trinity are striving to be top of the class in MacRory Cup Final

John McKeever is hoping to lead Holy Trinity to MacRory Cup success after defeat in last year's Final

The conversation with Omagh CBS manager Diarmaid McNulty starts with a confession that your correspondent was just catching up on the New Orleans Pelicans versus La Lakers NBA game from last weekend.

Spoiler alert — he reveals the score. Of course he does, because he is a sports nut; the type that empties his Sunday night schedule as much as possible to watch the NFL Redzone, usually after a day of being on a training field managing Glenelly.

Coaching and managing is all that is open to him now. While he was a three-year minor for Tyrone and won the 2008 All-Ireland title playing alongside the likes of Mattie Donnelly and Peter Harte, by 25 it was all over for him.

Concussion is an area that has received significant study now, but back in 2011 when he was in the middle of an Under-21 journey with Tyrone, he suffered multiple bangs that caused serious damage.

After sustaining yet another blow against Cavan in that Final, Tyrone’s medical team sent him to Dr Michael Webb of the Sports Institute of Northern Ireland. He ran a number of tests. The scores recorded for post-concussion symptoms were the highest Dr Webb had seen.

Long-term breaks followed and he moved to Scotland to study, all the while travelling home to play for his club Gortin. One final blow in a Play-Off game against Urney brought the end of his career. He was just 25.

“After a few concussions, a few family members would have said my personality would have changed,” he said in an interview a couple of years later.

“I’d have been laughing at everything, like a child would be sitting in a car and reacting to seeing a lorry. My field of vision was affected. I was regularly getting my eyes tested. My left eye would have been extremely painful, just the strain of light would have brought on a severe headache.”

In time he got on top of that, but competitive sport was out.

Sort of. There is still the feeling of combat that managing a team brings. Now he is the manager of Omagh CBS as they ready themselves for tomorrow’s all-Tyrone MacRory Cup Final against Holy Trinity, Cookstown in Omagh’s Healy Park.

The last time ‘The Brothers’ won it, he was part of the team in 2007. They went on to claim the Hogan Cup that year, beating Tralee CBS in the Final. The year after, he was captain when they lost to Dungannon in the MacRory decider. They went on to win the Hogan. The competition and standard around that time was fierce.

“I suppose when you live through it as a pupil and now you are on the other side of it as a manager, it is interesting to see the other side of it and how all the things behind the scenes need to be sorted as well,” says McNulty.

“But in terms of history, I suppose the Brothers have lost the last four Finals they have been in so it would be nice to sort that out and get across the line on Sunday.”

During his time playing, he won the Brock, Rannafast and MacRory Cups. The full sweep, “Not too shabby,” as he laughs.

At MacRory level, he had former Tyrone players Ciaran ‘Dinky’ McBride and Noel Donnelly as managers. Donnelly in particular was ahead of his time and had players practicing yoga and pilates. Nowadays, McBride is part of McNulty’s management backroom.

“The boys have their own wee movement thing they have to do and recovery protocols post-game,” he says.

“We are trying to make it as professional as possible as we can for the boys and these boys here have been part of Tyrone minor set-ups, they want to go on to Tyrone Under-20s and beyond.

“Some have fantastic club facilities as well, so they sort of expect this as what goes on. If we were not doing it, we would probably be asked, ‘Why not?’”

On the other side of them are Holy Trinity, Cookstown.

Since he qualified as a teacher, Peter Canavan has worked there and has built the Gaelic football culture at the school from the floor up.

A few years back, the competition structures changed, becoming more democratic. The likes of Holy Trinity were previously a ‘vocational’ school, but now they can play MacRory.

Managed by former Antrim player John McKeever, along with 2021 Footballer of the Year Kieran McGeary, they made the Final last year and were beaten by St Mary’s, Magherafelt.

“Peter Canavan has been driving this thing forever,” states McKeever.

“I have been in the school for 15 years. He has been here for 30 years and he deserves a lot of credit for this.

“It’s very pleasing to get to back-to-back Finals, for the effort that he has put in at the back of it too.

“But while it is great to get to Finals, we would also like to get over the line in these Finals too!”

Holy Trinity also have a wonderful method of keeping the maximum number of students involved.

“We have 12 clubs with the full 42 players on the panel,” says McKeever.

“We would usually run with a panel of 30 but there were another dozen great lads who never missed training at the start of the year.

“So myself and Peter Canavan and Kieran McGeary decided to buy another 12 jerseys from 30 to 42 for those who probably wouldn’t have made a MacRory panel, but in 20 years’ time, whatever way the outcome of the game goes on Sunday, they can tell their weans they were involved in a MacRory Final.”

Holy Trinity have always been underdogs. But with Canavan, McKeever and McGeary on the sideline, they like those odds.