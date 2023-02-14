Omagh deserved to win MacRory Final, says man of the match Tomás Haigney

The current club president of Omagh St Enda’s, Liam McGrath, is a constant presence around the Gortin Road venue for all activities.

Every club has one and some are blessed to have a few of these types who pull the whole thing along with loyalty and dedication. Still a fresh man, he often takes to his bike to get the miles in around that part of west Tyrone.

All good habits he passed down to his children, including his daughter Deirdre who is a dentist and a keen runner.

But you imagine that he might not have spent as pleasurable an afternoon as Sunday as he watched Deirdre’s son, his grandson Tomás Haigney, turn in a man of the match performance for Omagh CBS in the MacRory Cup Final as they swept Holy Trinity Cookstown aside in the decider.

What was most impressive about Omagh was how they planned it all out to a tee. They left it until the very last minute to spring young Fintona player Conor Watson and set him the task of containing the physically powerful Ruairí McHugh.

And when they realised that Omagh’s Callum Daly, so often the springboard of their attacks from centre-back, was going to be double-teamed, Daly had the unselfishness and presence of mind to shift the ball to either wing where the marking was less tight.

In such circumstances, Haigney thrived, scoring a point in each half and finding inside forwards with a series of kick passes.

That is, of course, after the slow start from Omagh, something which young Tomás attributes to the sheer scale of the occasion, Holy Trinity playing their second Final in two years, while that kind of crowd was new to most of the Omagh players.

“With an atmosphere like that, you’re a bit nervous at the start and maybe they had a better start than us. We came into the game and knew by the end of it, we were the team that deserved to win. They’re a great side but we were just too much for them today,” he said.

“There’s boys there that have played for Tyrone minors and things like that, but it’s the first time for me. It maybe took me a wee bit longer to get into the game than other boys but I’m glad we could get it done.”

Looking at his natural athleticism, you wouldn’t have know that he spent many months last year out of football and when it came to the MacRory Cup, he could not feature in 2022. He came this year almost like a secret weapon.

“I didn’t get to play any MacRory Cup last year, I was on the panel but didn’t get to play. I’m so happy this year I was able to stay fit and help the team,” he explained. “It was just over time, over-training and stuff, no particular knock that I got on it.”

With his running background, honed at Omagh Harriers, there is something of the Conor Meyler about Haigney. Indeed, the Omagh club could end up with Haigney, Callum Daly and Meyler as their half-back line in the near future, which would be an awesome prospect.

Unsurprisingly, Haigney looks up to Meyler.

“Conor’s a great role model. If you ever need to look up to someone and push yourself to get to where you want to be, it’s Conor. He’s a big influence on me,” he said.