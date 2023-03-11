Only all-out effort can bring Cup to Tyrone, says St Joseph’s manager Niall Kelly

Gaelic Games

St Joseph’s GS, Donaghmore will aim to put another feather in the cap of Tyrone football when they face Tipperary CBS in the Paddy Drummond Cup final at The Downs, Westmeath today (1.00).

While the Donaghmore side have claimed some notable scalps en route to the final including that of Ardee CBS at the semi-final stage, they are conscious that their Tipperary opponents will present them with a huge challenge.

For a start, the team is managed by triple Limerick All-Ireland winning hurling manager John Kiely so it can be taken for granted that he knows all there is to know about motivating teams.

Lob in the fact that his school have a good record at the level at which they find themselves and they are unlikely to be quaking in their boots at the prospect of crossing swords with Donaghmore.

While the Tyrone side have made progress, their feet have remained firmly on the ground thanks to the measured approach of manager Niall Kelly.

“We have worked very hard to get to where we are and we are certainly taking nothing for granted. We know that Tipperary CBS have pedigree and they will be up for this final. We have belief in our own ability but we know it will take an all-out effort if we are to come out on top,” points out Kelly.

The fact that the St Joseph’s side contains a number of players who have won Ulster minor medals with Tyrone speaks volumes for their ability but cohesion and fluency will be their prime objectives today.

The Donaghmore defence tends to yield little and the tackling which Joey Clarke, James Rafferty and Conor O’Neill can exert could prove crucial while Ben Hughes can also play a big part at the back.

Shane Scullion and John McKenna form a strong midfield partnership while Noah Grimes, Cormac Drayne, Darragh Donaghy and skipper Ronan Molloy are potent finishers.

Should the St Joseph’s attack see enough of the ball, then they are capable of racking up scores. And if the team can hit the ground running, then the Paddy Drummond Cup could be finding a new home in Tyrone.