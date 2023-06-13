Padraig Hampsey wary of threat from Westmeath in Tyrone’s round-robin finale

Skipper warns Tyrone to keep their guard up for final round-robin clash

Tyrone skipper Padraig Hampsey is well aware that victory over Westmeath in Sunday’s final game in their All-Ireland Senior Football Championship round-robin series would assure his side of a place in the Quarter-Finals in the race to lift the Sam Maguire Cup.

But Hampsey is taking nothing for granted ahead of the match against a Westmeath side that gave Tyrone’s rivals Armagh a scare before falling to the Orchard County by a point.

“They obviously stretched Armagh fully so we will know what to expect. No matter how you look at it, Westmeath will be a big test for us,” says Hampsey.

It was a warning echoed by his team’s joint manager Brian Dooher.

“Westmeath tested Armagh very strongly when they met a couple of weeks ago and they won’t be afraid of us. For our part we have to show that we are up for the challenge,” he said.

Hampsey and his team-mates will have to deal with a Westmeath attack that in John Heslin possesses one of the best forwards in the country.

In their most recent outing against Armagh, Tyrone were extended to the limit before coming out on top by 0-13 to 0-11 and Hampsey is aware that Westmeath are unlikely to concede much ground.

Tyrone are particularly well served in midfield just now where Conn Kilpatrick and Brian Kennedy are calling the shots while Ronan McNamee and Kevin McKernan are helping to hold the defence together with the full-forward line of Darren McCurry, Mattie Donnelly and Daragh Canavan continuing to plunder scores in the full-forward line.

McCurry was in particularly hot form against Armagh and should he be offered any room in which to operate on Sunday the chances are that he will exploit it to the full.

The Westmeath defence has only conceded one goal in losing to Galway (0-12 to 0-12) and Armagh (1-13 to 1-12) and the Tyrone attack is unlikely to be afforded space and time in which to operate .

Heslin in particular is an accurate marksman from play and frees and more often than not he has helped to haul Westmeath out of difficult situation because of his adept scoring touch.

Meanwhile, GAA President Larry McCarthy has hailed what he views as the success of the Tailteann Cup to date.

While there have been suggestions that the competition has tended to overload the overall fixtures itinerary, McCarthy believes that the whole purpose of the competition is being served to good effect.

“The whole purpose of the Tailteann Cup was that we would give more teams additional games during what we believe to be the best time of the year,” points out McCarthy.

“The Final of the inaugural competition last year proved to be a great occasion and we would anticipate that it will be a case of same again this year.”

But McCarthy has hinted that the policy of playing the Leinster and Munster hurling finals on the same day may be looked at next year.

“We had two cracking games yesterday and it’s easy to understand why fans would want to attend both,” admits McCarthy, “We may have our Central Competitions Control Committee look at this for next year.”