Pascal McConnell recalls previous flashpoints as Tyrone seek to pile further misery on relegation-threatened old foes Dublin

National Football League

Tyrone and Dublin come to blows in a heated 2006 clash (Inpho).

By the end of the league game against Dublin tomorrow afternoon, Tyrone will be less than five weeks away from starting the defence of their Ulster and All-Ireland crowns.

But that will be miles away from their thoughts. They sit with three points from four games in the league table. Dublin are rooted to the bottom, pointless with four defeats which have brought varying levels of despair.

If ever there was a situation where a Championship game is liable to explode in mid-March, this is it.

Cast your mind back to 2006. Tyrone were also defending All-Ireland champions, having beaten Dublin over two games which acted as rocket fuel for the rest of their season, ignited by Owen Mulligan’s spectacular goal in the drawn clash.

Dublin were out to draw a line in the sand in what would otherwise have been a meaningless, humdrum league game.

As the Dubs team got off the bus, a match day official took note of their demeanour, turned to referee Paddy Russell and said: “These boys look to be psyched out of it today.”

Cue a mass brawl, and six red cards. The Dublin substitutes were withdrawn from their spot in the stand and moved into the dugout. A win for Dublin on the pitch, and also in the machismo scales. The ‘Battle of Omagh’ was coined.

You might have thought that Tyrone goalkeeper Pascal McConnell was the safest man on the pitch that day as he calmly observed matters from the goalmouth at the Gortin Road end.

“I was watching what was going on in front of me, but I had to also watch what was going on behind me,” recalled McConnell.

“There was a bottle that hit off something — it made a big ‘clink’ noise anyway, if it didn’t smash.”

McConnell instantly recognised the situation they found themselves in. He had foreseen it to some extent. His brother Finbarr had been the Tyrone goalkeeper in the hotly-disputed 1995 final when the Red Hands had a late equaliser ruled out, once again by Paddy Russell.

“The seeds were sown before that,” said McConnell.

“When Mugsy (Owen Mulligan) scored his goal the year before, I had taken the banter from the fans. Finbarr had gone through it too. The Hill will insult you and you have to wear a hard skin.

“I loved playing away from home. I didn’t like playing in Omagh.

“But when Mugsy got that goal, I leaped along the 21-yard line, giving it to them — fist-pumping, leaping in the air.”

Dublin-Tyrone has always been fractious.

Prior to 1984, they had never even met in the Championship. But for that All-Ireland semi-final, Tyrone chose to warm up in front of Hill 16, which brought the usual round of banging and thumping as Dublin players came out and insisted on warming up in front of their fans.

Fast forward six years. The two teams were invited over to Toronto to play a game that would be the centrepiece of their St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The game was played in the Skydome on a rock-hard surface, players wearing tennis trainers with elbow pads sewn into their jerseys. It was chaos.

Just 18, Peter Canavan was floored by a punch to the throat. The game spiralled out of control.

Some of that ill-feeling was lingering when they met in the 1995 final. On that day, the sense and the talk that Dublin GAA ‘needed’ their first All-Ireland title in 12 years fed into a paranoia that was subsequently richly nourished by Tyrone.

Charlie Redmond was sent off and didn’t leave the field for some time. Tyrone had a late equaliser ruled out as Paddy Russell decided that Canavan had touched the ball on the ground.

By the time McConnell started playing, Tyrone enjoyed a dominance over Dublin that lasted almost a decade. They ritually humiliated them in 2005 and 2008.

“Dublin brought a prestige with them,” said McConnell.

“We won our All-Irelands but you were always hearing things, whether they were true or not, that Dublin were being subsidised by such and such, sponsorship deals with whoever.

“And you are going a bit mad about it…

“1995 would have lingered a bit too. Myself and a few other older fellas that were kids, we were there watching that match.”

Dublin got up on top in a 2010 All-Ireland quarter-final. The following year they blew Tyrone out of the water at the same stage.

Their dominance since has been absolute, a reflection of Tyrone’s a decade previously and a source of deep frustration.

Now, Dublin are hanging on the edge of the cliff with relegation just a slip away.

Tyrone are glowering over them. They would like nothing better than to bring the boot down on their fingertips.