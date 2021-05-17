Paul Donaghy hailed for ‘outstanding’ Tyrone debut as Cathal McShane’s absence continues

Tyrone 0-16 Donegal 0-18

Just as Mickey Harte’s era ended with a narrow loss to Donegal with no love lost, the new management of Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher have had a taste of something similar.

While there was much to admire about the new approach from Tyrone – the silent pact they seemed to have agreed to with Donegal here yielded an equal share of 20 first half points alone – they were found out by their wastefulness, a massive 13 wides comparing to Donegal’s four.

What cost them most was the second yellow card awarded to Tyrone’s Michael O’Neill when referee Joe McQuillan adjudged him to have made a rash challenge in the 40th minute.

That gave the Red Hands a huge amount of work to do and in this period, known as the ‘Championship Quarter’ now that waterbreaks are here to stay for a while yet, the visitors created a platform by outscoring Tyrone 0-4 to 0-1.

That they didn’t coast home at this point was due in part to debutant Paul Donaghy.

The top scorer in last summer’s domestic Championship, the Dungannon man was sensational in hitting 10 points. Along with a solitary Mark Bradley point, he was the only source of points from play in the second half, and his two in that period showcased his mastery of the ball.

“When a young lad comes in they either rise or fall,” said a fellow debutant, manager Feargal Logan.

“This morning you are thinking it will be an “either or” and there was no middle ground but what Paul did tonight was outstanding in terms of a man making his debut for Tyrone and let’s hope he can build on it.”

Such was his impact that it slightly offsets the continued absence of 2019 All-Star Cathal McShane, left off the matchday panel.

“Cathal is coming and he is coming well, but it is not immediate,” explained Logan.

“He is coming well and we have a good deep panel, Paul Donaghy has come in tonight and we would like everyone available. Michael O’Neill got two yellows so that keeps us square. Cathal is playing and training away. We are all good and we have a deep panel and that’s the truth.”

Ultimately, Tyrone outdone their hard work. While they were needing to thread balls up through the lines, Donegal were much more comfortable kicking scores from distance or else tapping over the close-in frees that were gifted to them.

It can easily be forgotten that barring a goalkeeping error from Shaun Patton in last year’s Ulster final, they could well have been three-time Ulster Champions. They have reached that level of consistency in their own province by their ability to commit less mistakes than the opposition.

This was a learning curve for the new Tyrone management. And the first lesson is to be very careful which defenders are on a yellow card.

At this level, going down a man is sometimes unavoidable, but to have to play 35 minutes a man down is critical.

“I thought the first half was top class, some brilliant scores from both sides,” stated Donegal manager Declan Bonner afterwards.

“Both teams really went at it, the second half we found it a bit more difficult to get scores in there and those three scores at the start of the second half when Tyrone didn’t get on the scoreboard, that was the platform for us to move on.

“The sending off, there’s no doubt it had a bearing on the second half.”

Bonner admitted that it gave them the breathing space that Tyrone were on top of in the opening half.

“There’s no doubt about that. It definitely made it easier for us, but we’re just delighted to see the lads in. They came back to us in real good shape, they did a lot of work in January, February, March and you can see the Tyrone lads also are in really good shape.”

By the finish, there was even a little sideshow, the kind of thing noticeable to journalists now in almost silent grounds. Michael Murphy had played the ball along the dugout sideline and once he sent the ball on, turned to make a few choice remarks at Brian Dooher – himself from hard on the Donegal border - who appeared to be answering back.

Some new players, new management, but it’s the same old rancour. Should they meet later this summer, it will be as compelling as ever.

Onwards to Armagh for Tyrone now, while Donegal face Monaghan. The league will have a definitive shape very soon.

TYRONE: N Morgan 0-1, 1x’45’; R Brennan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; M Cassidy, P Harte, M O’Neill 0-1; F Burns, B Kennedy; P Donaghy 0-10, 5f, 1x’45’, M Donnelly, C Meyler 0-1; K McGeary 0-1, C McKenna 0-1, R Donnelly

Subs: M McKernan for McNamee (11m), C Munroe for Kennedy (HT), M Bradley 0-1 for R Donnelly (42m), N Sludden for Cassidy (52m), D Canavan for McGeary (67m)

Red card: O’Neill (40m)

DONEGAL: S Patton; C Ward, N McGee, B McCole; R McHugh, P Brennan, P Mogan 0-1; H McFadden, C McGonagle 0-1; N O’Donnell 0-1, C Thompson 0-2, M Langan 0-1; P McBrearty 0-4, 2f, M Murphy 0-6, 3f J Brennan 0-2

Subs: J McGee for McFadden (11-14m, Blood sub), D O’Baoill for McFadden (HT), E McHugh for Ward (45m), O Gallen for J Brennan (60m), A McClean for P Brennan (62m), E O’Donnell for Langan (67m), E Doherty for O’Donnell (74m)

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)

Man of the match: Paul Donaghy (Tyrone)

Match rating: 8/10