Ronan McNamee puts demons behind him to assist Tyrone’s revival

Gaelic Games

Tyrone defender Ronan McNamee has a particular reason for looking forward to a resumption of action with his side when the All-Ireland Championship moves into top gear later this month.

McNamee only returned to the Red Hands line-up at the end of the Allianz League before lining out against Monaghan in the Ulster Championship.

Prior to resuming inter-county duty, McNamee had been battling his own demons in a mental health context but, having now adopted a more positive stance, he is looking forward to the future with renewed confidence.

It was in late 2019, three weeks after having been named on the All-Star football team, that McNamee spoke for the first time in public about his depression.

And it was the fact that he was “completely inundated with messages” after that which convinced him of the depth of problems in society.

“The amount of positivity that I got from it and the amount of people that reached out saying that they had their own problems and could relate to mine was rewarding in a way,” reveals McNamee.

But today McNamee is a positive, outgoing sportsman who is very focused on striving to help Tyrone mount a recovery following their shock Ulster Championship exit.

“That defeat to Monaghan was a blow,” he admits.

"There is no other way to describe it.

"But while we will not be in action for another couple of weeks, we have an opportunity to pick ourselves up again and mount an All-Ireland challenge.

“As a matter of fact, on the Tuesday night after that loss to Monaghan, we were back training. There is still a feeling that we can make progress and there is a good spirit within the camp which is very encouraging.”

Regarded as one of the best defenders in the country, McNamee’s return has already been heralded by joint Tyrone managers Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan, who are busily engaged in mapping out a recovery plan for their side.

While the defeat to Monaghan triggered a wave of disappointment within the county, there is still a belief that the team can make a bold bid for All-Ireland honours.

With the draw for the All-Ireland series to be made next Tuesday, this has helped to turn the spotlight on the race to ‘Sam’ and McNamee hopes to play his part.

“While it was great to have won the All-Ireland title in 2021, this whets your appetite for another helping of success and the drive is now on from our viewpoint, “ adds McNamee.