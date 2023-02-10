St Joseph’s defeat Rathmore to clinch maiden MacLarnon Cup success

Rathmore GS 1-3 St Joseph’s 4-10

Holy Trinity Cookstown and Omagh CBS will battle it out for the MacRory Cup on Sunday, Dean Mag Uirc Carrickmore claimed the Markey Cup in midweek and on Friday night St Joseph’s Donaghmore bagged the Danske Bank MacLarnon Cup in their very first Final with a 4-10 to 1-3 victory against Rathmore.

St Joseph’s were sluggish for the first quarter and, although they dominated possession during the second, they still went in on level terms at the break.

However, the Tyrone side were more focused when they returned to the pitch for the second half and, once Noah Grimes toe-poked the ball to the net in the 35th minute, they were in complete control.

In fairness Rathmore’s defence held top scorer and Donaghmore captain Ronan Molloy scoreless over the hour and also kept Grimes largely out of the game, but other players such as Conor O’Neill, John McKenna, Leo Hughes and Darragh Donaghy all stepped up.

Despite scoring a goal in the third minute, Rathmore Grammar were fortunate to be on level terms at the break. Their only other score came in injury time when Ruairí McErlean popped over a free that the Donaghmore defence needlessly conceded.

Yet with Michael Morgan and McErlean threatening, the Belfast side took the game to their opponents in the opening 10 minutes. McErlean’s free after three minutes went in high and was fumbled. The ball fell handily for an off-balanced Garrett Cowan to get a touch and it was enough to send it off a defender’s leg into the net.

Donaghmore seemed rattled by that early score and carried ball into tackles to be turned over. Rathmore then broke quickly to cause a few anxious moments. However, St Joseph’s gradually regained their composure and once Cormac Drayne opened their account with a neat point in the 16th minute they grew in stature.

Drayne and Darragh Donaghy added points to level by the 21st minute. Then, after a couple of wasted chances, midfielder John McKenna got on the end of a sweeping move to tap one over his right shoulder — but the late free from McErlean tied the game at the break 0-4 to 1-1.

Leo Hughes burst through for a point after just 20 seconds of the new half and Drayne tapped over a second before Grimes’ goal. Despite losing Drayne to a black card, Donaghmore pushed on and were leading 1-9 to 1-3 when he returned to the play.

Within 30 seconds he had the ball in the net after a shot from Grimes came off the post.

The roof fell in on Rathmore after that and they conceded a third goal when Leo Hughes’ free from 35m went all the way to the top corner. Then, in injury time, Conor O’Neill capped a fine personal performance with his team’s fourth goal.

Hughes, though, picked up the Player of the Match award and Molloy the Cup for the first time for his school.

Rathmore: K Dobrowiski, M Lloyd, D Mooney, C Devlin, T Lloyd, C Logue, S Ferris, R Grant, O Arthurs, O Conlon, R McErlean (0-3 frees), D McGurk, F O’Boyle capt., M Morgan, G Cowan (1-0).

Subs: S Doyle for C Logue (HT), C Blaney for O Arthurs (38), D Martin for R Grant (51), R Smith for D Mooney (52)

St Joseph’s: L Quinn, J McNally, B Hughes, D Donaghy (0-2), J Rafferty, J Clarke, C O’Neill (1-1), S Scullion, J McKenna (0-2), L Hughes (1-1), N Grimes (1-1), MJ Mansell, C Drayne (1-3, 0-1 free), M McNally, R Molloy.

Subs: J Field for D Donaghy (54), C Sweeney for S Scullion (55), E O’Neill for J Rafferty (56).

Referee: K Faloon (Down)