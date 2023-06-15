There are no more second chances in All-Ireland bid, warns Tyrone joint-boss Brian Dooher

Having exited the Ulster Championship at the hands of Monaghan and then losing their initial round-robin game against Galway, Tyrone clambered back onto their feet again when they just managed to get the better of Armagh in their most recent outing.

But Dooher makes no bones about what he feels is his team’s flirtation with danger in the recent past and is urging a big improvement for Sunday’s tie at Breffni Park, Cavan.

“Against Armagh, Westmeath can count themselves very unlucky not to have got get at least a point while on their last day out against Galway, they were very much in contention until they had a man sent off,” points out Dooher.

“This shows that they can go up against any side and we have to be ready for the challenge.

“They will have taken a lot from winning the Tailteann Cup last year and don’t forget they beat a Cavan side in the final of that competition in Croke Park who were Ulster champions just a couple of years ago.

“In many ways, they are similar to ourselves in that they didn’t have as good a league campaign that they would have hoped for but they won’t be worried about that now.”

And Dooher drives home what he views as an all-important message.

“The Championship really starts now because from here on it is straight knock-out,” he asserts. “There are no extra bites at the cherry. The facts of the matter are that if you are good enough, you will go through to the next round and if you are not then you are gone.

“As I see it, talent will only take you so far, you have to be prepared for every challenge and we are well aware of the prize at stake for the winners.

“Dessie Dolan has come in and done a good job with Westmeath to date as they are hard to break down. They are able to take their scores when they are on because they have a lot of quality players in their side.”

In overcoming Armagh by 0-13 to 0-11, Tyrone conceded at least four gilt-edged goal chances of which the Orchard County were unable to avail and now Dooher wants to see a healthier return from the Red Hands’ attack.

The team’s full-forward line of Darren McCurry, Mattie Donnelly and Darragh Canavan is rated as one of the best in the country and should they be plied with possession then this trio could make life difficult for Westmeath.

The midland county will bring their own ration of fire-power to the table with John Heslin a prolific scorer, while he is given able support by his colleagues up front.

“There is no doubt that Westmeath carry a threat up front and we have to be on our toes at the back if they are to be contained,” points out Dooher.

Westmeath’s defence has looked relatively sound, although Tyrone’s pace and ability to create space could prove crucial. But it’s up front that Dooher’s men must be at their best.

Meanwhile, Mickey Harte has his Louth side fired up for their All-Ireland round-robin tie against Kerry at O’Moore Park, Portlaoise on Sunday.

Long-serving forward Conor Grimes believes that the Wee County will prove a stiff hurdle for Jack O’Connor’s side despite their recent Leinster final collapse against Dublin.

“It has been fantastic so far, but as a player you are trying to stay in the present,” points out Grimes. “You’re not reflecting on anything that has gone before, you are just really focused on this weekend against Kerry.

“It is a must-win game for us if we want to keep the Championship alive and to have more big days out. That is the prize, and the goal we want is more big days out. We don’t want this to be our last week of training or our last game on Sunday.”