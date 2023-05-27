Tyrone and Armagh hoping to step up their All-Ireland Masters mission

Just a week before Armagh and Tyrone clash at O’Neill’s Healy Park, Omagh in the second round of the All-Ireland Football Championship round-robin series the Masters teams representing both counties will go head to head in their own All-Ireland Championship tie on Saturday (7.45pm).

The players from yesteryear will be in action at Páirc Chormaic in Eglish to mark the official opening of a new pavilion and dressing rooms at the venue which is named after the late Cormac McAnallen, one of Tyrone’s most distinguished players.

Sean Cavanagh will line-out for Tyrone

The inclusion of such luminaries as Conor Gormley, Stephen O’Neill, Ciaran Gourley and Sean Cavanagh serves to strengthen the Eglish club with Cavanagh still turning out at full-forward for Moy Tir na nOg.

Armagh coach Paul Cullen now has a squad of some 60 players from which to pick his match-day panels. Shane McKenna, Colm Nugent, Austin McKenna, Paul O’Donnell, Owen McCormack and Brian McGeary are just some of the players who have been capturing the eye in the Armagh jersey to date.