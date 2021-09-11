Tyrone and Mayo name potential ‘dummy’ teams ahead of All-Ireland final as mind games begin

The mind games have begun as Tyrone and Mayo both named what could be ‘dummy’ teams to start the All-Ireland final in Croke Park today (5pm).

Mayo have left out 2020 Young Player of the Year Oisin Mullin and defender Eoghan McLaughlin, both of whom had been struggling with injury; the latter from a jaw fracture suffered in the semi-final. However, both are expected to start, squeezing Michael Plunkett and Bryan Walsh out of the line-up.

Tyrone are believed to be considering a dramatic late change in their line-up. For the match day programme, they have named the team that started against Kerry in the semi-final, with Frank Burns slotting into that half-back line.

They may be tempted to start the 2019 All-Star Cathal McShane at full-forward and try to expose a height differential against Lee Keegan.

Either way, they are in for a battle, insists Red Hands joint-manager Feargal Logan.

“They (Mayo) have contested so many All-Irelands in the last 10, it’s beyond sense. We expect the same again. And in the Dubs, they took the best team ever in Gaelic football out,” he said.

“So we are under no illusions about what faces us with Mayo. It’s going to be a tight game, and let’s hope that we can come out alright.”

Whatever happens this evening, the Sam Maguire Cup will not be making an historic trip up north or out west. Because of Covid restrictions, the trophy will remain in Croke Park and not be allowed to be brought to the winning county for a homecoming.

TYRONE: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey (C); F Burns, P Harte, K McGeary; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick; C Meyler, M O’Neill, N Sludden; D McCurry, M Donnelly, C McKenna

MAYO: R Hennelly; P O’Hora, L Keegan, M Plunkett; P Durcan, S Coen, E Hession; M Ruane, C Loftus; D O’Connor, A O’Shea, B Walsh; K McLaughlin, T Conroy, R O’Donoghue