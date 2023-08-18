Tyrone camogie star remembered as talent athlete 'so full of life' at funeral

The funeral mass for Nicole Gillick took place in Co Tyrone on Friday

A former camogie and GAA captain from Co Tyrone who died suddenly has been described as a talented athlete and “so full of life” at her funeral service on Friday.

Nicole Gillick, from Dungannon, died on Monday.

She was the former underage captain for Naomh Treasa Dún Geanainn Camogie Club and was also well known in local GAA circles.

Speaking at an emotional requiem mass at St. Patrick’s Church in Dungannon, the 24-year-old was described by Fr Eamonn McCamley as someone who “knew everyone in the town and everyone knew her”.

The priest said the death of the former camogie captain was difficult to understand and her tragic passing “leaves us almost speechless”.

“Many of you have known Nicole for many years in different capacities. She was born 8th January 1999 to Declan and Alison.

“She attended our local school just across the road, St Patrick’s Primary School and then moved on to St Patrick’s College.

“She was really good at sport, she excelled at camogie and football, playing at all levels. She captained the winning college camogie team. She was so proud, when she was chosen to play for her beloved Tyrone and won an all-Ireland medal.”

Earlier this week Ulster University Magee GAA paid tribute to Nicole saying she would be “fondly remembered by all her class and team mates”.

“She was a great supporter of all things sporting,” the priest added.

“So it was a natural progression when she decided to go to the University of Ulster to study sport. She took great interest in family and again linked with sports, she was so delighted when her sisters won cups, medals and numerous awards for dancing.

“You all have wonderful memories of Nicole. As a daughter as a granddaughter as a niece. She was so full of life, busy and energetic.

“Nicole had a close caring and loving relationship with her grandparents. Just shortly after I arrived here in the parish two years ago, I celebrated the funeral mass of her grandmother.

“I am sure if I had got to known Nicole better she would have got to know me better too, as she had a great attraction to loving older people.

“Over these past days, so many beautiful stories have been shared about Nicole. She knew everyone in the town and everyone knew her. I am sure there were many a jealous eye at her for her gifts and talents.”

A cremation service for Nicole is due to take place later on Friday afternoon at Lakeland’s Crematorium in Cavan.

The funeral notice said she was the beloved daughter of Declan and Alison (Ruben) loving sister of Shaleigha, Sofia and Dylan and granddaughter of Jack and Rose and the late Pat and Margaret McGurgan.