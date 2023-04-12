Tyrone can’t look too far ahead in Ulster title quest, warns boss Feargal Logan

The timely return of Ronan McNamee to the Tyrone defence is seen as a considerable boost ahead of Sunday’s Ulster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final against Monaghan at O’Neill’s Healy Park, Omagh (4pm).

It was in his team’s final League game against Armagh that the vastly experienced McNamee reappeared in the Red Hand colours and although cast in a defensive role, he still managed to score two points in Tyrone’s 0-18 to 0-16 victory which sealed Armagh’s relegation fate.

Now McNamee is poised to be summoned to duty in the Red Hands rearguard for the clash with the Oriel County as the Ulster Championship begins to hot up.

McNamee continues to follow in the footsteps of his Aghyaran club colleague Ciaran McGarvey, who also proved a tower of strength with the Tyrone side in the 1990s as a top-class defender.

Tyrone management duo Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher have taken encouragement from the fact that the team won their last three League outings against Kerry, Monaghan and Armagh and point to the fact that this has triggered momentum going into the Ulster series.

Logan believes that while newcomers to the Tyrone side such as Joe Oguz, Ruairi Canavan and Cormac Quinn have already made a big impact, the older hands will continue to have a key part to play as Championship aspirations mushroom within the county.

Having come up through the Under-20 sector, Oguz, Canavan and Quinn have already laid down a marker that they are acclimatising quickly to the much more demanding senior sector.

Tyrone are particularly keen that their defence should rise to the occasion on Sunday, conscious that Monaghan have potential match-winners in their attack such as Jack McCarron, Michael Bannigan and Conor McManus.

McCarron missed some matches this year but has shown himself to be in form of late while Bannigan is now viewed as a key playmaker. His ability to create openings and transfer the ball quickly has earmarked him as a player of considerable potential while McManus has long since underlined his immense value to successive Monaghan teams in the many years he has adorned the county jersey.

This trio have the potential to disrupt the Red Hands’ defence if they are given a generous supply of the ball, although Tyrone joint boss Logan pinpoints what he believes to be a more balanced look to his side.

“We think we might have a good balance in the side right now which is ideal going into the Ulster Championship. Tyrone cherish Ulster titles at all grades and we hope that we can bring some more to the county,” stated Logan.

“Our Under-20s side, unfortunately, lost out to Down in their Ulster Championship but the Minors are still in there and we would obviously like to get our hands on another senior title if we can. But we are very much aware that other counties share our aspirations so obtaining success is going to be anything but easy.”

Tyrone’s 2021 All-Ireland title triumph was followed by a below-par Championship campaign last year and now there is a determination within the county to get back on the Ulster throne.

“I think that success for us has been on a generational basis with the team of the Noughties having captured ‘Sam’ in 2003, 2005 and 2008. I think in many respects that Tyrone team broke down the perceived barriers that were in place at Croke Park and provided encouragement going forward for other sides. It has certainly led some people to believe that if we can get off the mark in the Ulster Championship this year we can push on from there,” insisted Logan.

“But we are not looking beyond Monaghan just now. They won the Ulster Championship a couple of times under Malachy O’Rourke some years ago and, like us, they will be trying to take inspiration from heady days.

“Obviously Derry won the provincial title last year but there is a feeling which has been prevalent within Tyrone that if we can manage to win the Ulster title, we can then generally always do ourselves proud when we get to Croke Park.”

But while Logan’s desire to see his county achieve another helping of success at the highest level is palpable, he is keeping things in perspective as he ponders the immediate future.

“The fact of the matter now is that Croke Park has opened up more to teams and players so it’s not quite the distant goal that it has been for many sides in the past,” reflected Logan.

“Players have become used to Croke Park — for instance, Cavan won their Division Three title there and played in the Tailteann Cup Final last year — so it can be seen that getting to play there in big matches is not an unachievable goal when you look at it.

“But the real challenge is winning the right to play there. We hope to earn that right this time round and then do ourselves justice if and when we get there.”