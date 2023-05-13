Tyrone determined to ramp up their quest for an Ulster Minor trophy treble

Tyrone’s Nathan Farry will hope to inspire his county in the Ulster Minor Quarter-Final — © SPORTSFILE

The new format in this season’s Ulster Minor Championship has seen more games for the nine participating counties, but it’s fair to say the shadow boxing is over as the knockout Quarter-Finals take place this afternoon.

Derry and Tyrone topped their groups and as a result have been given home ties against Antrim and Fermanagh respectively.

Elsewhere, the second-placed sides, Monaghan and Cavan, will host Armagh and Donegal respectively.

Holders Tyrone are going for a third provincial title in a row and they will be hot favourites against Fermanagh at Healy Park.

They won all three of their games against Cavan, Antrim and Armagh in the round-robin series while Fermanagh had only a victory over eliminated Down to show for their efforts.

The Red Hands will look for big displays from Ruairi McCullagh, Nathan Farry, Darragh Donaghy and team captain Conor O’Neill, four players who have already won All-Ireland schools’ medals this season.

Derry also boast a 100% record so far and they should prove too strong for an Antrim side who lost heavily to Tyrone last day out.

The Oak Leaf lads are captained by dual college All-Star winner Fionn McEldowney with Cahir Spiers and James Sargent other key performers for them.

Armagh travel to play Monaghan and the Orchard lads will look for inspiration from the likes of Fionnbar McKee, Ryan Nugent, Aaron Haughey and Callum Hughes.

Donegal won this season’s Ulster Minor League title but still only managed to finish third in their group and that means that they have to travel to Breffni Park for a tricky assignment against a Cavan side that have given Tyrone their toughest test to date this year.